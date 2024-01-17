Alec Baldwin Stars in New Ad for His $19 Million Hamptons Listing
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
After attempting to sell his massive Hamptons estate on and off for over a year, Alec Baldwin is hoping a multimillion dollar discount will help move things along. To really drum up interest, the award-winning actor, comedian, and producer appears in a two-minute video that sees him touring the grounds and waxing nostalgic about summers in the seaside community.
The now $18.995 million Amagansett compound has seen its fair share of price slashes. Baldwin’s first attempt to sell was back in 2022 with an accompanying price tag of $29 million. But without any takers, the 30 Rock star reduced the asking price to $24.9 million in January 2023, and then again to $22.5 million in March. By September, Baldwin had pulled the property off the market altogether.
Now, the property, which the Dr. Death actor bought in 1995, is back up for sale. In the video, the father of eight makes a convincing case to potential new owners, walking along the beach while introducing himself and talking about fond childhood memories of his family trips taken to the villages of eastern Long Island.
“When you’re young,” he whispers to the camera, “this place is the best.” He goes on to discuss his first rental and first purchase there, before getting to the 18th-century property for sale.
According to Behind The Hedges, the saltbox house was built in the early 1700s, then later converted to a two-story dwelling in 1790. In the early 1900s, the farmhouse was reportedly moved via a team of oxen from Amagansett’s Main Street to its current location. In the video, Baldwin says that he added the eastern wing in 1996, after which his current wife, Hilaria, added the western wing in 2014. The 10,000-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms and includes a movie theater, a wine-tasting room, two upper-level balconies, covered porches, and views of the surrounding reserves. Nearby are a pool and spa and an outdoor pavilion.
“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” Baldwin says of the property. “I’m always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime; it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”
