How To Make Aldi Pork Schnitzel In The Air Fryer

Aldi's pork schnitzel is the perfect demonstration of food that is convenient without compromising on flavor. It's no secret that Aldi's frozen section is a treasure trove brimming with a diverse range of foods worth considering for purchase. Pork schnitzel may not have crossed your frozen-aisle radar, but it's absolutely worth a try. Moreover, this deliciously crumbed pork chop hits all the texture and taste notes when it's cooked in the air fryer.

Air fryer cooking, like frozen food, is designed for convenience. However, because air fryers are still up and coming, finding instructions that match the two together can be challenging. With the Deutsche Küche pork schnitzel from Aldi's precious frozen section, you want to be sure the pork is moist and safe to eat while the breaded exterior is crispy.

Set your air fryer between 390 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the schnitzel for 10-20 minutes. Make sure to flip them over during the cooking time, as this will allow for a crispy skin but evenly-cooked and juicy pork chop. It will take some experimenting with your air fryer to find the sweet spot, but there are some tips you can follow to discover it.

From The Aldi Frozen Aisle To Golden Schnitzel Bliss

The first step is preheating your air fryer. Frozen food contains more water, and once this thaws, it can make the food mushy. Preheating your air fryer on high heat will quicken the evaporation of this water and eliminate the risk of the schnitzel turning soggy.

Next, ask yourself what type of air fryer basket you have. Is it non-stick? The last thing you want is your schnitzel's breadcrumb skin, arguably the best bit, sticking or burning to the basket. If your basket lacks a non-stick surface, ensure you use an oil spray to keep the schnitzel from sticking. Regarding the schnitzel cooking evenly, it's also essential to avoid overcrowding the air fryer. This could impact how long the schnitzel takes to cook and how crispy the outer skin is.

If you're unsure if the pork schnitzel is cooked, it's recommended that its internal temperature reach "145 degrees Fahrenheit ... with a 3-minute rest time" before it's safe to eat, per the FDA. (You can use a meat thermometer to check if the schnitzel is done.) As with many frozen foods that don't contain direct instructions for use in the air fryer, it may take several attempts to produce the best schnitzel.

Schnitzel Tips From The Reddit Universe

When it comes to Reddit, it's best to take its advice with a pinch of salt. However, it can also be a place of utter genius. In regards to air fryers and frozen Aldi pork schnitzels, there seems to be a consensus that slathering the schnitzel in oil before cooking produces the best flavor and texture.

Reddit user Sheepdog136 commented: "I brushed my schnitzels pretty liberally with olive oil and cooked at 390 for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Got a good golden brown and stayed moist on the inside." Still, many believe that air fryers are a healthier alternative to deep-fat frying; this Reddit advice is a bit contradictory to that. However, if you're more concerned with texture and taste, this might be the answer for you.

Aldi's frozen pork schnitzel combines convenience, affordability, and delightful flavors. While precise air fryer instructions may be missing, it doesn't mean you can't utilize this cooking method. You'll likely discover through some experimentation that the air fryer can yield a crispy, moist, and tender schnitzel akin to the fried version.

