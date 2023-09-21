Aldi Launches a New Fall Lineup of Wines and Cheeses—and They're All Under $15

We might have to throw a party just for an excuse to whip up a charcuterie tray with some of these.

Is there any better combination than wine and cheese? If you’re looking for a good bottle and a complementing cheese to go with it, Aldi has some brand new options to consider. The fan-favorite grocer recently launched a new ten-bottle premium wine collection under its Specially Selected label, along with seven specialty cheeses that complement them.

Five of the wines will be available year-round, while the other five will only be available in the fall. And they're all under $15. If you're making a trip to Aldi for wine and charcuterie board ingredients in the near future, here's what to add to your haul.

New wine offerings available all year:

Uco Valley Malbec: $8

Alto Adige Pinot Grigio: $10

Côtes de Provence Rosé: $10

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc: $10

Napa Valley Cabernet: $15

New wine offerings available this fall:

Rioja Reserva: $9

Barossa Valley Shiraz: $10

DOCG Prosecco: $11

Sparkling Brut Rosé: $11

Icewine: $15

"Whether it's the perfect expression of what Napa Valley has to offer or an ancestral vineyard nestled in the south of France, the Specially Selected Wine Collection gives consumers a premium tasting experience without the added costs," said Director of National Buying, Arlin Zajmi in a press release. "With the holiday season approaching, these wines are the perfect complement to special occasions like Friendsgiving, holiday parties, and birthdays, offering guests a global getaway from the comfort of home."

All of the new cheese offerings are under $5 and range in flavor and texture.

Specially Selected Cheese Collection items available this season:

Parmesan Reggiano Assortment: $4

Farmhouse Blue Cheese Wedge: $4

Burrata: $4

Tete de Moine Rosettes: $5

Cocoa Cardona: $4

Fontina de Provence: $4

Mobay: $4

