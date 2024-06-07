Albuquerque students learn about bicycling and nutrition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Inez Science and Technology Magnet School got learn about nutrition and biking on Thursday. Cycle Kids is a national program teaching elementary students about the importance of nutrition and safe biking.

ABQ BioPark holding 30th birthday bash for June the giraffe

A program representative says the goal of the program is for children to make better lifestyle choices hoping the program will help students better focus in the classroom by getting physically and emotionally stronger.

“The program is all about getting programs outside to enjoy nature, and it teaches them how to eat well, as well as how to use the breaks, how to shift gears, and how to be safe biking out on the roads. More importantly, what it really does for children is gives them confidence,” said CEO Julianne Idlet, Cycle Kids.

Cycle Kids has been around for 20 years.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.