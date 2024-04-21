Albuquerque facility offers new path for those struggling with addiction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One program in Albuquerque has become a source of hope for people struggling with substance abuse. The Supportive Aftercare Program in the International District has been around for nearly a decade, giving many a second chance.

Lorenzo Baca is a client of the Supportive Aftercare Program (SAC). After two weeks, he said it’s already made a difference in his life.

“I was at a low point in my life. I was living in the streets, addicted, struggling,” explained Baca, “It gave me the confidence to continue to fight, and it gave me that hope that there is a way out of that lifestyle.”

City leaders want to bring a co-op store to the International District

The program, housed at a facility on Zuni near San Mateo, has been around for nearly 10 years but was shut down during the pandemic. They re-opened in 2022 and have been working on expanding their community reach.

Clients learn life skills including money management, help getting a job, and even nutrition. Jessica Jaramillo, the interim director for the Department of Behavioral Services, said the six-month program currently accepts adults 18 years and older.

“It’s important because you’re meeting individuals at their lowest point in life, and they don’t know where to start. They don’t know what they need,” explained Jaramillo.

The program offers housing for clients and is fully funded by the State’s Behavioral Health Services. They also partner with Parks and Rec. to allow their clients to do activities like pickleball, wood burning, and fishing at Tingley Beach. Quenlond Burton is a previous client and now works for the program as a maintenance tech.

Locals clean up Albuquerque ahead of Earth Day

“They loved me until I started loving myself, and they saw things that I didn’t see in myself. This place really did save my life, and anything I can do to help this program I will,” stated Burton.

Jaramillo said they’re currently working to create a young adult program tailored to 18–24-year-olds. They’re hoping to start it in June.

Anyone interested in more information can call their 24/7 number at 505-934-6430.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.