Albuquerque city councilor leads Rio Grande clean up event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National River Clean-up Day and the City of Albuquerque is joining in on the action by getting people out on the water. A river rafting event took place along the Rio Grande Saturday where dozens of people pitched in to pick up trash.

“It’s our responsibility to use the river appropriately but to help care for it and protect it for present and future generations,” says Parks & Recreation Director Dave Simon.

Saturday morning, Albuquerque City leaders and community members gathered to help clean up one of the state’s largest rivers. In honor of National River Clean-up Day, City Councilor Joaquin Baca organized a river rafting event to get people to clean up the Rio Grande.

“You know, we have this here and we have to protect it. And like I said, my kids are here so I want the Bosque and the Rio to still be here when, you know, they’re my age,” says Councilor Baca, District 2.

He says the event is an effort to inspire residents in the community to explore their rivers, particularly the Rio Grande. The event began at Calabacillas Arroyo and the Rio Grande and ended near Central.

Riding on rafts and kayaks, dozens of people collected trash along the river for nearly seven miles. Leaders with Parks and Recreation say they want more people to enjoy New Mexico’s rivers as long as they learn to do it safely.

“It’s also a great time to be on the Rio Grande. The spring run-off is happening so the river flows here through Albuquerque. A very nice time to be out enjoying some paddle sports on the river,” says Simon.

Eight people in attendance were winners of a random lottery during the event that selected individuals who had never participated in river rafting. Those participants say the event was a way to experience the river in a new light.

“This kind of puts it front and center and there’s something amazing that happens. You can just feel it. It’s like that energy, it’s a really good place to feel good,” says local resident Franchesco.

The event was in collaboration with Quiet Waters Paddling Adventures and Kirtland Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation.

“In order to care about something, you have to experience it, you have to be a part of it. And hopefully, we developed that sense of place, that sense of attachment, that sense that this is something I need to care about,” says Councilor Baca.

He says after today’s successful event, he’s hoping to bring back river rafting races to the Rio Grande next year.

