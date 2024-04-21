Albuquerque celebrates Earth Day ahead of Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico hosted their official Earth Day Festival on Sunday.

More than 100 booths gathered at Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion in Balloon Fiesta Park, looking to educate people on how to help take care of the planet.

Several panels and workshops discussed how people can save money on energy bills by switching to higher-efficiency appliances like doors and window blinds.

Forestry experts were also on hand through the event, teaching how to properly plant.

On the other side of town, a co-op in Nob Hill hosted its 33rd Earth Fest.

The event by La Montañita centered around sustainability, and community education geared towards helping Planet Earth.

Local artisans displayed unique goods along with starter plants and seeds to help your garden grow.

Co-op gift cards were handed out during the festival, and there was even live music to groove along to while you shop.

