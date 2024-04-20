Albuquerque celebrates 318th birthday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year marks the 318th birthday of Albuquerque, and the city hosted a celebration in Old Town to mark the occasion.
The party included several areas for visitors to grab a bite to eat.
Free face painting was also available and vendors in Old Town provided a place to grab signature gifts from Albuquerque.
Residents who came to the event say it’s a chance to get away from everyday life and connect as a community.
Albuquerque was founded in 1706 and named after a town in western Spain.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.