Who is Alba Baptista? What to know about Chris Evans' rumored wife

Alba Baptista, Chris Evans' girlfriend and rumored wife, has stolen the heart of Captain America.

The star has made her mark in the United States in the past few years, which comes after a notable list of film credits in Portugal.

According to a 2020 interview with GQ Portugal, the 26-year-old rose to be the No. 1 top searched term on the IMDB website for a period of time after the release of the Netflix series “Warrior Nun,” where Baptista stars as Ava.

Since her romantic connection to the Marvel alum, Baptista has only risen in fame across the Atlantic.

Here's what to know about the woman who seemingly won Evans' heart.

Alba Baptista is originally a Portuguese actor

Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 10, 1997, making her 26 years old and a Cancer sun sign in the zodiac. She started her career in her home country before her English-language series debut with "Warrior Nun" in 2020.

In a 2022 interview with W Magazine, Baptista reacted to her newfound fame in America.

“Publicity is not really a thing in Portugal,” she said. “I thought I knew what press was, especially from looking at interviews with these big stars online. But once you’re in it, it’s a completely different experience — 10-minute interviews constantly, for days and days.”

She's been in two English-language projects and in several Portuguese works

As for her U.S.-based repertoire, Baptista became a breakout star with “Warrior Nun,” a series that opened on Netflix in 2020, and the 2022 film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

On Instagram, Baptista shares behind-the-scenes looks at her work, including a video learning stunts for her role as Ava in “Warrior Nun.”

“I absolutely LOVED learning new physical skills and having to balance the physical and the emotional demands with such discipline,” she wrote, in part.

Prior to these, she starred in a myriad of Portuguese films and series, such as “A Impostora,” “Filha da Lei,” “A Criação” and “Jogo Duplo.”

Since childhood, she always wanted to work in the arts

In the GQ interview, Baptista recalled always "wanting to be an artist" growing up.

“I wanted to be a painter, I wanted to be a pianist, I also thought about being a dancer. That is, I was fascinated with the arts world. Acting, my mother says she always felt I was into it, I don’t remember — she knows. But without a doubt, after this casting for 'Miami,' I had my ‘this is it’ moment,” she said of her casting in the short film "Miami" by Simão Cayatte at age 15.

Yoga and other "passions" also take a priority in Baptista's life

On her Instagram, Baptista commonly shares a glimpse into her yoga practice and ways that she grounds herself by getting outdoors and spending time with loved ones.

When talking to W Magazine, she explained why these practices provide balance in her chaotic life.

“I need to recenter and reprioritize my passions outside of acting—hiking, doing yoga, going to the beach,” she says. “It’s not just a preference. It’s a necessity to practice presence and be able to take on another role.”

How long have she and Evans been together?

In January, Evans first posted videos with the Portuguese actor on his Instagram story as a look back at the past year. This may not have come as a surprise to observant fans, though, as People linked them as a couple since November 2022.

One video showed Evans next sneaking up on Baptista and scaring her — to the point where she drops her phone in one clip. For a while, the two go back and forth jumping out and attempting to surprise each other.

The two are rumored to be romantically involved. (Instagram/Chris Evans)

Towards the end of the video, Baptista catches on to Evans’ bit, yelling, “I knew it.”

For Valentine's Day in February, Evans posted a series of photos and videos enjoying life with Baptista, solidifying any dating rumors.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista smile for a sweet selfie! (@chrisevans via Instagram)

Baptista hasn’t shared anything on her personal social media accounts but has previously noted her struggle to separate her public and private lives.

“I try to be true to myself, I always ponder twice before publishing anything, ‘I’m comfortable with this’, ‘I’m comfortable with the whole world seeing it,’” she told GQ.

Both Evans and Baptista have separately spoken about the desire for a family

Before any reveal of a special someone in his life, Evans has been real about his desire for love and family, speaking about future wishes in People's interview for Sexiest Man of the Year in 2022.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

The “Avengers” star made similar remarks in a 2022 interview when asked if he was “laser focused” on anything like his “Gray Man” character Lloyd Hansen, who can only focus on tracking down his enemy.

“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner,” he told Turner. “You know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it’s great, I pour all of myself into it. But, even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration.”

He continued, “In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Baptista has also individually commented on what she could want in her life in terms of the future and a family, though not noting any particular love interest at the time.

“Since I was very young, I used to say ‘I’m not going to be a mother,’” she told W Magazine in 2022. “I don’t know why, I always got it in my head that it wasn’t for me. Nowadays I already see motherhood with different eyes. I now have friends and friends of friends who have children, have babies, and I look at them and I don’t know... It’s all so beautiful, the purity of the universe, the rebirth, all these clichés, I think it’s so beautiful.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com