The perfect hot-weather dress has arrived, and it’s only $21 right now. (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to summer dresses, some styles are great in theory but faulty in execution. Case in point: t-shirt dresses. Most t-shirt dresses we’ve seen are either too thin, too clingy, too short or too shapeless for actual human women. So we skip them. But wouldn’t it be nice to discover a t-shirt dress made of quality fabric, cut to flatter, with the right amount of coverage and swing…. and, oh, while we’re dreaming, how about some pockets?

Well guess what, friends. We have located just such a garment. All the above principles of intelligent design come to life in the Alaster T Shirt Dress. This piece is currently causing a frenzy among Amazon shoppers, thanks to its brilliant shape, easy wearability — and stunning price tag. On sale for $21, the Alaster T Shirt Dress is the one-and-done answer to what to wear in warm weather.

Based on more than 4,100 enthusiastic five-star reviews, we think it’s poised to become your go-to get-up for this summer and beyond.

Stripes, florals, tie-die, and more. This t-shirt dress comes 30 ways (so you’ll need at least two.) (Photo: Amazon)

What makes this dress special? First, the fabric — a substantial, silky 95-percent-rayon blend that moves gracefully and feels wonderful against summer skin. One shopper, who dubbed he Alaster T-Shirt Dress her “new summer wardrobe staple,” says one fan. “I am always on the lookout for casual dresses to keep me cool…. I LOVE this dress…. It fits perfectly…. The fabric is so soft that it feels like wearing pajama….”

Second, this piece is designed for a fabulous fit. An inverted pleat in back gives it just the right drape, and keeps it from clinging. Amazon shoppers, like this one who titled her review “Roomy but flattering,” are thrilled with the shape: “ Love love this dress,” she continues. “I'm 5'4" 160 lbs and normal size is a L/Xl…. The L fits perfectly and has some room, but flattering room. It totally hides back fat (because of the pleat in back) and isn't too tight on my upper arms. Super, super cute, and I dig the pockets….”

“Great little tee-shirt dress!” says another five-star reviewer. “The material is sturdy, opaque, and soft (even more so after one wash/dry cycle). It’s tricky sometimes to find short dresses that aren’t too long on my 5’4” frame, but the hem on this one is a modest yet flattering length….”

There are so many great photos of customers in the Alaster T-Shirt Dress that provide real-life peeks at the piece.

Caption: This reviewer, who’s a size 8/10, ordered a medium in the Alaster dress, and loves it.

The raves go on and on. Says yet another five-star reviewer: “I absolutely love this dress. The pattern and colors are great, you can’t see through it, and the pockets make it so comfortable! … “

And one more: “I'm 5'1", 185 lbs.…the 2X fits beautifully with no cling to ‘unsightly areas’ … The inverted pleat is wonderful to keep the dress from clinging in the back. Nice, flowy garment that is very comfortable and flattering to wear…”

“Buying a second one immediately," says a thrilled customer. She’s not alone. Many reviewers reported that they went back for more. Our recommendation? Shop now while you still have plenty of options to choose from — there are 30 variations, so whether you like animal prints, nautical stripes or boho patterns (or are solidly devoted to solids), you’ll find the perfect take right here.

