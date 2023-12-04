Aladdin: three cheers for Clive Rowe’s Widow Twanky, but this panto is too polite

Amid a period of spirit-sapping political and economic turbulence, the British panto provides welcome continuity and reassurance. And in the case of Hackney Empire, the theatre’s ability to summon Clive Rowe to star as the panto dame, like some all-potent genie of entertainment, is as warmly restorative as an extra helping of figgy pudding.

Rowe, back for his 16th panto here, has a cherishable and imperishable quality of impish mischief, cherubic sweetness and sheer showmanship that’s as at ease with roof-raising numbers as stalls-sauntering repartee. The Lancashire-born actor – who also directs – has played Widow Twankey a fair few times, even going head-to-head with Ian McKellen at the Old Vic in 2004. He’s on home turf as far as the time-honoured laundress goes, her job-spec expanded here, in a sign of straitened circumstances, to include café-proprietress, cocktail-purveyor, waxer and wig- and pastry-maker: “I’m a Jackie of all trades.”

He/she arrives in the market of “Hack-ne-Lah”, wearing a big grin, a blue curly wig and the first of many outlandish costumes: a gargantuan pink handbag, its pockets stuffed with objects, each enabling a gag about previous jobs. “I started making belts but couldn’t make ends meet,” he cracker-jokes, rebuking our groans with: “You’ve paid the money – you might as well laugh!”

For yonks, the Hackney panto script was expertly rustled up by Susie McKenna. Will Brenton undertakes the task now, maximising storytelling intelligibility, inoffensive comedy and basic silliness. He short-changes us, I think, on the topical gags you’d expect, especially in a cost-of-living crisis. And there’s a fear of Orientalism when it comes to Aladdin. In 2004, lines included a joke about Twankey’s late husband – Mustapha Li-Down. The material here feels safer. The music, likewise, eschews contemporary and streetwise choices; plundered numbers include Ain’t Nobody and Nine to Five.

I’ve encountered performances at Hackney where the audiences have got wilder, and louder, much quicker. Doling out more sweets would help, though there’s a decent drenching water-gun spree. The supporting cast give it their all too. Fred Double and Isabella Mason fit the bill as the sweetly amorous Aladdin and his girl Jazz. Natasha Lewis cackles and roars herself hoarse as the trombone-playing fiend “Abby-Na-Zaaar!”.

On Sunday, Anna Greenwell (standing in as understudy) was delectable as Aladdin’s buffoonish brother Wishy. And aside from a superbly snarling George Heyworth as Jazz’s nefarious dad, the pleasure level gets upped with the long-awaited materialisation of Kat B as the funky genie, looking like a cross between Uncle Sam, Little Richard and Willy Wonka. Much needed mindless fun.

