'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 Amazon shoppers adore this Prime Day deal on sneakers

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day.

The Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes are the superstar sneakers shoppers can’t stop raving about — they’ve earned over 17,000 five-star Amazon reviews and come in 34 colors. And we feel pretty sure they’re about to become your favorite footwear.

Yahoo Life asked a pro exactly why these kicks feel like magic. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explained Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

With 34 colors to choose from, you'll find a shade that makes you smile. (Photo: Amazon)

A good-for-you shoe

But Akks are not just for exercise. With soft, comfy uppers, they’re also fantastic for home use, errands, yard work — whatever your day has in store. Support matters, all the time, according to the pros.

“During the pandemic we have noticed a dramatic increase in foot and ankle disorders due to barefoot walking in the home,” says Dr. Positano. “As comfortable as it may seem, walking barefoot increases the amount of stress that the foot must absorb.” Remember: “the feet — and mainly the heel and plantar fascia — are the major shock absorbers for the body.”

Wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. (Photo: Amazon)

Eliminates foot pain

Need a second, third and fourth opinion? Here’s what nurses have to say:

“Love these shoes,” said one. “They are so comfy and yet lightweight. I need to stand for a long time. Since wearing these shoes, I don’t feel foot pain after finishing the day's work.”

Another chimed in: “...I am a nurse and I wear compression socks to get me through the long hours. Because these shoes are made to stretch, when I’m nearing [the end of] a 16-hour day they don’t feel tight on my feet. These are perfect to kick off and put in the wash.”

Said another: “I bought these for work, since I'm a nurse and walk around all day. They are soft, very comfortable and look good. People compliment me all the time. My feet never hurt!”

There’s nothing more important to your walking life than the right shoes. As Dr. Positano put it, “The feet are the body’s Michelin tires. And the last thing you want is for your foot to become a flat tire.” Keep them strong, supported and energized with the comfy cushioning they deserve.

