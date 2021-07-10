'My feet never hurt!': See why nurses, podiatrists and over 12,000 Amazon shoppers love these $38 walking shoes

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A dream come true for achy feet. (Photo: Amazon)

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. COVID-19 may have pushed many of us below that number, but maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the perfect pair of sneakers. Not up for a big apparel investment at the moment? No problem. We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying, “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $38.

The Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes are the superstar sneakers shoppers can’t stop raving about—they’ve earned more than 8,800 perfect 5-star Amazon reviews and come in 30 colors. And we feel pretty sure they’re about to become your favorite footwear. Lightweight, with just the right mix of give and support, they’re a pleasure to slip into.

Yahoo Life asked a pro exactly why these kicks feel like magic. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explained Dr. Rock G. Positano, Director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

With 20 colors to choose from, you can find a shade that makes you smile. (Photo: Amazon)

But Akks are not just for exercise. With soft, comfy uppers, they’re also fantastic for home use, errands, yard work—whatever your day has in store. Support matters, all the time, according to the pros.

“During the pandemic we have noticed a dramatic increase in foot and ankle disorders due to barefoot walking in the home,” says Dr. Positano. “As comfortable as it may seem, walking barefoot increases the amount of stress that the foot must absorb.” Remember: “the foot—and mainly the heel and plantar fascia—are the major shock absorbers for the body.”

Wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a second opinion? Here’s what nurses have to say:

“Love these shoes,” said one. “They are so comfy and yet lightweight. I need to stand for a long time. Since wearing these shoes, I don’t feel foot pain after finishing the day's work.”

Another chimed in: “...I am a nurse and I wear compression socks to get me through the long hours. Because these shoes are made to stretch, when I’m nearing [the end of] a 16-hour day they don’t feel tight on my feet. These are perfect to kick off and put in the wash.”

Said another: “I bought these for work since I'm a nurse and walk around all day. They are soft, very comfortable and look good. People compliment me all the time. My feet never hurt!”

There’s nothing more important to your walking life than the right shoes. As Dr. Positano put it, “The feet are the body’s ‘Michelin Tires.’ And the last thing you want is for your foot to become a flat tire.” Keep them strong, supported, and energized with the comfy cushioning they deserve.

