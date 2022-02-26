We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So plush, so comfortable. (Photo: Amazon)

Many of us are on our feet constantly, whether for work or just doing chores around the house, so it's no wonder that our dogs get tired by the end of the day. Yahoo Life consulted an expert about this seemingly unavoidable aching feet epidemic: “During the pandemic, we noticed a dramatic increase in foot and ankle disorders due to barefoot walking in the home,” says Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. “As comfortable as it may seem, walking barefoot increases the amount of stress that the foot must absorb.” Remember: “the foot — and mainly the heel and plantar fascia—are the major shock absorbers for the body.”

Cut to googling a good quality shoe and we found one that fits the bill at a fantastic price. The Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes are the toe tappers you want supporting your feet—they’ve earned over 15,000 perfect five-star Amazon reviews for their shock-absorbing memory foam that will feel like walking on a cloud. And they come in 36 colors, so you can grab a couple of pairs to match whatever you fancy. Right now, they're on sale starting at $34 (was $70) so you can't go wrong.

With 36 colors to choose from, you'll find a shade that makes you smile. (Photo: Amazon)

A good-for-you shoe

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day, and if you exercise, that number may increase substantially. But Akks are not just for exercise. With soft, comfy uppers, they’re also fantastic for home use, errands, yard work — whatever your day has in store. Support matters, all the time, according to the pros. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explained Dr. Positano.

Wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. (Photo: Amazon)

Eliminates foot pain

Need a second, third and fourth opinion? Here’s what nurses have to say:

“Love these shoes,” said one. “They are so comfy and yet lightweight. I need to stand for a long time. Since wearing these shoes, I don’t feel foot pain after finishing the day's work.”

Another chimed in: “...I am a nurse and I wear compression socks to get me through the long hours. Because these shoes are made to stretch, when I’m nearing [the end of] a 16-hour day they don’t feel tight on my feet. These are perfect to kick off and put in the wash.”

Said another: “I bought these for work since I'm a nurse and walk around all day. They are soft, very comfortable and look good. People compliment me all the time. My feet never hurt!”

Plus, shoppers with plantar fasciitis in particular rave about these sneakers! Says one:

"I have plantar fasciitis which can be very painful so the lift alleviates that pain I can get. I feel like I’m floating too. Since we are quarantined I have been working out a lot indoors and walking more outdoors. These kicks make it easy to do so. The color is great too!"

Another added:

"Oh sweet Jesus these are fabulous!" she gleefully reports. "I suffer from plantar fasciitis and have had surgery for torn Achilles tendon so I've got to wear something that has some support... no flimsy flip flops. I bought these to wear as a lightweight house shoe and I think they'll be absolutely my favorite shoe!"

In short: There’s nothing more important to your walking life than the right shoes. As Dr. Positano put it, “The feet are the body’s Michelin tires. And the last thing you want is for your foot to become a flat tire.” Keep them strong, supported and energized with the comfy cushioning they deserve.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

