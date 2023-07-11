Quick! These iconic Apple AirPods just dropped to $139 — back to Black Friday prices!
Apple AirPods continue to rank among the top-rated, top-selling earbuds on the market. And with good reason: They're amazing! Unfortunately, they can also be so really expensive. Right now, though, you can save some dough on third-generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Amazon has them for $140, which is $29 off the regular price. That's as low as Black Friday, so this is one Prime Day deal you don't want to miss.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
If you haven’t made the jump to truly wireless earbuds, now’s your chance — especially if you’re an iPhone, iPad or MacBook user.
Ease of use and premium audio
These Apple AirPods seamlessly pair and sync with iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, iMac desktops and the Apple TV streaming box.
Once juiced, your Pods are good to go — no scrolling, no fiddling with settings. They’re even ready to pair with all your Apple devices via your Apple iCloud account. That’s what sets these buds apart. Well, that plus crystal clear audio and a super sleek design.
And oh yeah: You can expect a whopping five hours of battery life per charge.
“I am more impressed then anything. I used the 2nd generation before buying these. Wow, what a difference the 3rd generation was. These are the best ear buds I have ever own. The sound is amazing and when you have them both in your ear at the same time, it silences all other noise in your surroundings. I am again, very impressed," said one five-star fan.
All wireless
How does the wireless charging case work? Just place the case on just about any Qi-wireless charging pad or stand (not included) for a full charge. And don’t worry if you run out of juice while away from home — just pop these babies back into their case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life.
You still get the option to plug the case into a wall outlet or laptop for a charge via Lightning plug too. So really, these Apple AirPods feature the best of both worlds when it comes to getting juiced.
One shopper said, "I bought this and whenever I am in need of headphones, I use this and it works amazing. The sound quality is extremely well and isn’t crispy. The small size with no wires are very convenient too."
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
These AirPods will let you listen to music anytime you want, without disturbing anyone around you.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
