Psst: Walmart has second-gen AirPods on sale for $99

Patrick Hearn
Everyone loves AirPods, and we can't blame them. If you haven't tried them yourself, take it from us: They're comfortable, have long battery life and produce fantastic sound quality. Oh, and you'll never get a better chance to hear for yourself — right now, the second-generation AirPods are just $99 at Walmart. The charging case slips easily into a pocket (you might even forget it's in there!) and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven.

Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

$99$119Save $20
All you have to do is double-tap these AirPods to skip a song, answer a call or activate Siri.
$99 at Walmart

There's a reason AirPods always sell out of stock: they're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about the AirPod Pros, but those can cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound quality, are easy to use, and just plain look great.

Check out what fans have to say! "I bought these for my teenage daughter, and she loves them! They came packaged nicely and pre-charged! They were easy to set up and are easy to use. She loves how easy it is to change songs and answer calls. The battery life is great, she uses them all the time and has never had an issue with them lasting all day on a charge," said one mom.

One user even prefers these to the Pros: "I actually tried the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, but they really hurt my ears. I was upgrading from the original AirPods, so these are actually great! I don't know what the technical difference is between these and the originals, but I can say they work great and feel a lot more comfortable."

airpods against a green background
These AirPods will keep you jamming out to your favorite tunes all day long. (Photo: Walmart)

You can expect roughly three hours of battery life on a single charge, but the case can recharge your AirPods five times. That's nearly a full day of nonstop listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts, while watching content, or listening to that hot new audiobook. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, these pair easily with your iOS devices — just open the case and you'll be prompted to connect them.

They're durable too. Remember how we said you might forget they're in there? Well, we speak from experience — these AirPods survived a trip through the washing machine in a pants pocket!

"They connect very quickly to iPhone, very easy to use, and sound quality is excellent. Son was very happy, and sound quality is excellent," said one satisfied parent.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

