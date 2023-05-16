Psst: AirPods are on sale at Amazon for only $99 — that's $60 off

Those who use AirPods love them. If you haven't tried them yourself, take it from us: They're comfortable, have a long battery life and produce fantastic sound quality. You'll never get a better chance to hear for yourself than right now: Second-generation AirPods are just $99 at Amazon. The charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven.

There's a reason AirPods always sell out of stock: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about the AirPod Pros, but those can cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound quality, are easy to use and just plain look great.

Check out what fans have to say: "We purchased these for our teenage son. They pair with his Apple iPhone. Wireless rechargeable case is so convenient. He has used them for over a year and a half and they still work really well and he uses them every day!" said one dad.

Another user also raved about the feel of the AirPods: "I love the overall look and feel of this product. The sound quality and audio quality both perform very well. They connect very easily across Apple devices and it doesn't take much to start using them. I thought the product might have been a fake or not real, but I assure you it is. The battery life is just awesome. I can use these any time of day and travel with them. The product just has a premium feel to them. I love it!"

These AirPods will keep you jamming out to your favorite tunes all day long. (Photo: Amazon)

You can expect roughly three hours of battery life on a single charge, but the case can recharge your AirPods five times before it runs out of juice. That's nearly a full day of nonstop listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts, streaming content or listening to that hot new audiobook. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, these pair easily with your iOS devices — just open the case and you'll be prompted to connect them.

They're durable, too. Remember how we said you might forget they're in there? Well, we speak from experience — these AirPods survived a trip through the washing machine in a pants pocket!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $21 $48 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $60 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Toshiba 43-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 $330 Save $130 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $342 $1,334 Save $992 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop $700 $900 Save $200 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop $156 $260 Save $104 See at Amazon

Asus Chromebook CX1 $140 $230 Save $90 See at Amazon