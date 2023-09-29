Psst: The AirPods 500,000+ shoppers love are down to $99
What is it?
It's a personal-audio truism: Those who try AirPods love them at first listen and never look back. These durable wireless earbuds are comfortable, have a long battery life and produce fantastic sound quality — and they have an army of fans. Right now, you can get second-generation AirPods for just $99 at Amazon.
Just double-tap these AirPods to skip a song, answer a call or activate Siri.
Why is this a good deal?
AirPods are an expensive but worthwhile investment, and this price point matches the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday of last year. They aren't likely to drop any lower than this, at least not until the holiday season.
Why do I need these?
There's a reason AirPods always sell out of stock: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about the AirPod Pros, but those can cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound quality, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven.
You can expect roughly five hours of battery life on a single charge, but the case can recharge your AirPods five times before it runs out of juice. That's nearly a full day of nonstop listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts, streaming content or listening to that hot new audiobook. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, these pair easily with your iOS devices — just open the case and you'll be prompted to connect them.
They're durable, too. Remember how we said you might forget they're in there? Well, we speak from experience — these AirPods survived a trip through the washing machine in a pants pocket!
What reviewers say
Fans of AirPods can't stop gushing about them — over 500,000 shoppers give them a perfect five-star rating.
"We purchased these for our teenage son. They pair with his Apple iPhone. Wireless rechargeable case is so convenient. He has used them for over a year and a half and they still work really well and he uses them every day!" said one dad.
Another user also raved about the feel of the AirPods: "I love the overall look and feel of this product. The sound quality and audio quality both perform very well. They connect very easily across Apple devices and it doesn't take much to start using them. ... The battery life is just awesome. I can use these any time of day and travel with them."
Even fans that complain about the price are still satisfied. "One minor downside is that the AirPods are relatively expensive compared to other wireless earbuds on the market. However, the quality, performance, and user experience justify the investment for me."
Thirty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds? Music to our ears!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
