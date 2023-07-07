Airline Tells Single Mom She Can't Fly Alone With Her Twin Babies

The TikTok mom is left in tears when a Canadian airline says she can't get on the plane with her two infants.

A single mom is venting her frustration online over not being able to fly alone with her infant twins. The TikTok creator, @amandaleighvienno got emotional in the now-viral video. In it, she explains that the Canadian airline Flair did not allow her to travel with more than one child under the age of 2.

“It sucks being a single mom,” Amanda Leigh Vienno Bailey says in the TikTok, which was first reported by People. The clearly emotional twin mom explains she is “super disappointed” after confirming with the airline multiple times that she could fly with two babies. The mom says she was packed and got her hopes up about the trip after telling herself, “I can do it.”

But Bailey soon found out, per Canadian Aviation Regulations, and with safety for all in mind, an adult passenger can only be responsible for one child under the age of 2. Even if you buy seats for infants, they must be accompanied by another adult.

Rules for Flying With Infants in Other Countries

In case you’re wondering if the law is similar in the United States, well, not exactly. Per Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety requirements, an adult passenger must accompany each lap child. Kids under age 2 can sit on the lap of a ticketed adult, but a child restrained in their own seat is recommended. If you are flying with two infants, you are able to purchase a seat for the additional child and they must sit in an approved car seat. No additional adult is required to accompany the child.

Other countries, like France, operate similarly, but it seems in the case of traveling in this particular European country, if you book on Air France, you’ll need to make a reservation on the phone if you are flying with more than one infant. Meanwhile, British Airways allows just one lap child per ticketed adult (an infant fare may apply), but there too, you are able to purchase an additional seat for a second infant to travel in an approved safety seat.

The takeaway message here is that it’s imperative to check the regulations in every country if you plan to travel with small children. Be sure to confirm the policies with each particular airline.

For her part, Bailey claims she did confirm her plans with Flair, but even if she misunderstood the regulations, she makes valid points about why the situation is unfair. In her mind, being barred from flying with her infant twins seems like the airline thinks she is unable to “do the things that [I] literally do on an everyday basis.”

Two Kids are Two Kids, No Matter Their Age

In her TikTok, Bailey went on to question the logic of why she could safely (and sanely) care for two 2-year-olds versus two babies since when her kids turn 2, she will be permitted to fly with both of them. (Everyone with toddlers is shaking their heads in agreement.) To this point, Bailey also says with having to unbuckle toddlers from their car seats in the case of an emergency, this scenario seems even more unsafe, in her view.

Meanwhile, as Bailey updated followers in a second TikTok when she attempted to find someone else to fly with her, it didn’t work out. The bottom line is the situation was totally stressful for her, and the trip was ultimately canceled. We very much feel for this mom and agree with the commenter who alleged that the law in Canada is biased against single parents.

It seems Canada’s rules, although created with safety in mind, are more stringent when it comes to flying with more than one infant versus many other countries. In this mom’s case, she’s left not knowing what to do, since her trip would have been an 18-hour plus drive (with two babies!) per her comments on the second video. Here’s hoping she gets to take the trip eventually.

In the meantime, we can’t help but appreciate that she shared her story. It serves as an important PSA that as parents, we need to do our research before traveling with kids, no matter how many of them we are responsible for.



