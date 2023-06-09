This powerful Shark air purifier displays data in real time — and it's on sale now!

The right air purifier can have you breathing a little easier at home, but these handy, healthy devices can cost you some serious cash. Still, if you have allergies, asthma or just value your air quality, they're an essential tool. Well, heads up: Amazon has slashed the price of the popular Shark HP201 Air Purifier Max — you'll save $33

Amazon Shark HP201 Air Purifier Max $297 $330 Save $33 This powerhouse cleans rooms up to 1,000 square feet. It also pulls odors out of your air and locks them away for a cleaner, fresher feel. $297 at Amazon

This air purifier is impressively strong — it can tackle spaces up to 1,000 square feet, changing the air in just an hour! That makes it ideal for studio apartments or large living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms.

The purifier uses a Pure Air Microforce fan to purify your air fast, pulling out up to 99.98% of particles and allergens from your home. An anti-allergen HEPA filter traps and holds those particles so they don't seep back into your air.

The Shark HP201 Max features Clean Sense IQ to track your air quality and adjust its power to ensure your air gets and stays clean. There's even a control panel that displays data on your air in real time.

Allergy season is coming, and stale-indoor-air season never leaves, so here's your chance to do something about all of it. (Photo: Amazon)

This purifier has received scads of perfect reviews from free-breathing fans. "I want everyone to know how awesome this air purifier is!" said one of them. "I have two dogs, two cats and a teenager with enough hair to cover three bald men’s heads. Trying to keep up with the dust and shedding was a near impossible task until I got this air purifier. ...This thing is beyond awesome! The amount of dust, hair and even smells have dropped significantly with this air purifier. Before I got it, I would have to dry mop and run my robot vacuum almost daily to keep the dust at a tolerable level. My husband and I would wake up so stuffed up every morning it was unreal, and my allergies were going crazy. Since we’ve been using this air purifier, my allergy symptoms have improved a lot."

A fellow fan called this "one of the best purchases I have made in a long time." They continued, "Reduced the dust and dander significantly. If you even fry, sear or bake anything it will come on and scrub the air. You will be amazed at what little things makes it go to work while it’s on automatic!"

Consider this testimonial, too: "This Shark air filter is just amazing. You can really tell the improvement in air quality in the room after using it. We love the digital read out that shows the air quality filter."

Again, this sale is just for today. Don't miss your chance to get cleaner air at a serious discount!

Amazon Shark HP201 Air Purifier Max $297 $330 Save $33 Sleek and stylish, this air purifier perches in the corner of your room and gets to work. You can rest easy, knowing it's pulling up to 99.98% of particles from your air. $297 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

