Breathe easy with this air purifier that's 30% off

Air purifiers can help keep your home's air safe and clean.

Complete your spring cleaning with this affordable air purifier

Spring is here at last. While warm-weather means fun times are ahead, it also means it’s time to clean up the house, open the windows and let some fresh air in.

Even though you put in all that work spring cleaning, you may still be breathing in nasty germs, allergens or even pet hair from your air. These powerful, compact machines will soothe your breathing in no time.

So if you’re dealing with less than clean air, we’ve got a discount on a high-quality air purifier for you.

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier 2.0 for 30% off

This smart air purifier will have your home's air cleaner than ever.

$382.49 $549.99 at Amazon

An air purifier could easily solve a lot of day-to-day annoyances for many of us. Obviously, one of the best uses for one is the ability to get rid of seasonal allergens. For anyone who lives with a pet, a purifier can alleviate some of the worst side effects from their flying fur and dander.

What sets this smart air purifier apart from some of its standard competitors is its ability to gauge air quality. This extra quiet air purifier functions with an auto mode which turns the purifier on and off to achieve optimal air quality.

This smart air purifier also uses some of the highest-rated H13 HEPA filters. This makes the air purifier capable of filtering out 99.97% of all particles from the air in your home.

Get cleaner air for an affordable price

If you’re ready to breathe a little easier this season, look no further than the HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier. With Amazon’s discount of 30% off, this air purifier is an ideal way to make sure your home is as clean as possible.