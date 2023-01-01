Breathe easier in 2023: This popular air purifier is just $100

An air purifier is a smart idea year round: It can protect against respiratory infections by trapping microscopic toxins that tend to pollute indoor air. In the wintertime, it's absolutely essential when we're stuck inside breathing in recycled air. There's no better place to score one than with Amazon's New Year deals. Right now, you can get the Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier is on sale for $100, down from $130. This thing is a powerhouse, trapping over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens — and it looks chic on a tabletop or even on the floor.

Pure Enrichment Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier $100 $130 Save $30 This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $100 at Amazon

It uses a three-stage filter to trap the nasty stuff — a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and finally, a true HEPA filter. A built-in UV-C light provides an extra layer of sanitation. It’s energy-efficient, too, so your bill won’t suddenly skyrocket. Did we mention it over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon? That's pretty impressive, too.

Sometimes you just want to sit on the couch and contemplate how clean, fresh and allergen-free your life is. Good times! (Photo: Amazon)

“After this arrived, I did not open it for a while because we didn't get dogs yet," a happy shopper reported. "However, going into our bedroom, I noticed it smelled of dirty clothes. Yuck. So, I pulled this out of the box and set it up easily in seconds. Within 30 minutes it already smelled better."

The Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier is also a great find for those with allergies. “This air purifier really did its job in the past 5 months, that it purifies my office air and significantly alleviated my seasonal allergy," wrote another five-star fan. "The embedded UV lights also kills any mold that may exist in the space after continuous rains in the past few weeks."

Use it at home, the office, or just place it on a random tabletop in a photo studio! (Photo: Amazon)

Not surprisingly, the whisper-quiet gadget has plenty of fans among the snoring community. "Love the sleek appearance, easy operation and instructions," one shopper noted. "I can breathe much better too. Stopped my hubby from snoring at night and it's whisper quiet! I do love the fact that it blows air from the top and not the sides like most purifiers. This is a definite keeper. I love it!"

In short: This air-purifying gizmo is so popular, it practically has a fan club. "This is the answer to my allergies prayers," a shopper shared. "My dogs and cats like to hang out in my room with me and I’m mildly allergic to them. This thing has taken all the smell out of my room and I don’t wake up wheezing. I would recommend this product to anyone with asthma and allergies because it’s helped me tremendously."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $30 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $340 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $133 $230 Save $97 Amazon