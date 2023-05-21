This popular air purifier is on sale for just $80 — nearly 40% off
An air purifier is a smart idea year round: It can protect against respiratory infections by trapping microscopic toxins that tend to pollute indoor air. In the summer, it's absolutely essential when we're staying in to avoid the humidity and breathing in recycled air. There's no better place to score one than with Amazon deals. Right now, you can get the Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier is on sale for $80 with the on-page coupon, down from $130. This thing is a powerhouse, trapping over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens — and it looks chic on a tabletop or even on the floor.
Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier
It uses a three-stage filter to trap the nasty stuff — a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and finally, a true HEPA filter. A built-in UV-C light provides an extra layer of sanitation. It’s energy-efficient, too, so your bill won’t suddenly skyrocket. Did we mention it has over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon? That's pretty impressive, too.
“After this arrived, I did not open it for a while because we didn't get dogs yet," a happy shopper reported. "However, going into our bedroom, I noticed it smelled of dirty clothes. Yuck. So, I pulled this out of the box and set it up easily in seconds. Within 30 minutes it already smelled better."
The Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier is also a great find for those with allergies. “This air purifier really did its job in the past 5 months, that it purifies my office air and significantly alleviated my seasonal allergy," wrote another five-star fan. "The embedded UV lights also kills any mold that may exist in the space after continuous rains in the past few weeks."
Not surprisingly, the whisper-quiet gadget has plenty of fans among the snoring community. "Love the sleek appearance, easy operation and instructions," one shopper noted. "I can breathe much better too. Stopped my hubby from snoring at night and it's whisper quiet! I do love the fact that it blows air from the top and not the sides like most purifiers. This is a definite keeper. I love it!"
In short: This air-purifying gizmo is so popular, it practically has a fan club. "This is the answer to my allergies prayers," a shopper shared. "My dogs and cats like to hang out in my room with me and I’m mildly allergic to them. This thing has taken all the smell out of my room and I don’t wake up wheezing. I would recommend this product to anyone with asthma and allergies because it’s helped me tremendously."
Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
