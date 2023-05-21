This popular air purifier is on sale for just $80 — nearly 40% off

An air purifier is a smart idea year round: It can protect against respiratory infections by trapping microscopic toxins that tend to pollute indoor air. In the summer, it's absolutely essential when we're staying in to avoid the humidity and breathing in recycled air. There's no better place to score one than with Amazon deals. Right now, you can get the Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier is on sale for $80 with the on-page coupon, down from $130. This thing is a powerhouse, trapping over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens — and it looks chic on a tabletop or even on the floor.

Pure Enrichment Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier $80 $130 Save $50 with coupon This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens. Save $50 with coupon $80 at Amazon

It uses a three-stage filter to trap the nasty stuff — a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and finally, a true HEPA filter. A built-in UV-C light provides an extra layer of sanitation. It’s energy-efficient, too, so your bill won’t suddenly skyrocket. Did we mention it has over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon? That's pretty impressive, too.

Sometimes you just want to sit on the couch and contemplate how clean, fresh and allergen-free your life is. Good times! (Photo: Amazon)

“After this arrived, I did not open it for a while because we didn't get dogs yet," a happy shopper reported. "However, going into our bedroom, I noticed it smelled of dirty clothes. Yuck. So, I pulled this out of the box and set it up easily in seconds. Within 30 minutes it already smelled better."

The Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier is also a great find for those with allergies. “This air purifier really did its job in the past 5 months, that it purifies my office air and significantly alleviated my seasonal allergy," wrote another five-star fan. "The embedded UV lights also kills any mold that may exist in the space after continuous rains in the past few weeks."

Use it at home, the office, or just place it on a random tabletop in a photo studio! (Photo: Amazon)

Not surprisingly, the whisper-quiet gadget has plenty of fans among the snoring community. "Love the sleek appearance, easy operation and instructions," one shopper noted. "I can breathe much better too. Stopped my hubby from snoring at night and it's whisper quiet! I do love the fact that it blows air from the top and not the sides like most purifiers. This is a definite keeper. I love it!"

In short: This air-purifying gizmo is so popular, it practically has a fan club. "This is the answer to my allergies prayers," a shopper shared. "My dogs and cats like to hang out in my room with me and I’m mildly allergic to them. This thing has taken all the smell out of my room and I don’t wake up wheezing. I would recommend this product to anyone with asthma and allergies because it’s helped me tremendously."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $15 $33 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

StorageRight Clothes Storage Bins $14 $17 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Heyhouse Closet Organizers $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

StorMiracle Drawer Organizer Divider $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Auto

Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $600 Save $450 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $107 $160 Save $53 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $150 $220 Save $70 See at Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $190 Save $40 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $105 $150 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckel's Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $125 $345 Save $220 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Lodge EC7D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $75 $168 Save $93 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer $56 $60 Save $4 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding White Throw Pillows Insert, Pack of 2 $15 $22 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Love Story 12' x 12' x 12' Triangle Sand Sun Shade $28 $46 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Gunji Zero Gravity Outdoor Lawn Folding Lounge Chairs $90 $110 Save $20 See at Amazon

EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress With Built-in Pump $47 $140 Save $93 with code Copied! Code: 5FKDQN13 Copied! Code: 5FKDQN13 See at Amazon