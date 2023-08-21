Air Koryo Pump Fakes on Commercial Flight To Russia And China

North Korea’s national airline, Air Koryo, almost took a significant step back into the international arena. The airline was going to launch its first commercial flight since the pandemic. However, after almost two hours after the expected arrival time, the arrival boards displayed that the flight was “cancelled.”

Confusion Over Cancellation

The abrupt cancellation left many people puzzled. Air Koryo did not provide any specific reasons for the last-minute change of plans. The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, informed reporters that Beijing had granted approval to restart commercial flights.

North Korea’s Isolatation

The cancellation marks a perplexing turn of events after three years of North Korea’s self-imposed isolation. Although there are emerging signs of greater flexibility, including foreign officials attending a military parade in Pyongyang and North Korean athletes participating in international events, the sudden halt to the Air Koryo flight leaves observers with more questions than answers. The flight’s cancellation underscores the delicate nature of North Korea’s steps toward engagement with the international community and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the extent of the country’s reopening.

Pyongyang, North Korea – Photo credit: Steve Barker

As the details surrounding this cancellation remain enigmatic, eyes turn to the future. Air Koryo’s planned flights from Vladivostok, Russia to Pyongyang in the coming days hint at the potential for continued attempts to navigate a complex path towards more connectedness on the global stage. In a region marked by diplomatic intricacies, these developments hold the potential to either deepen the nation’s interactions with the world or maintain its enigmatic stance.