Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Reviving Stale Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl cookies have taken the world by storm and many lovers of sweet treats couldn't be more elated. The baked goods brand can now be found in locations all over North America, which means that a multitude of customers can enjoy its weekly rotating menu featuring flavors like Milk Chocolate Chip, Coconut Lime, and Mint Brownie Batter. Crumbl cookies are known for their substantial size: One cookie actually consists of four servings. Accordingly, you're bound to have some leftovers.

This leads to a bit of a problem. Namely, what can you do if your delectable Crumbl cookie goes stale? The solution might be sitting in your kitchen right now. Air fryers are great for warming up Crumbl cookies thanks to their unique function. Air fryers produce hot air, which is then dispersed around the food basket using a fan. Provided that you don't turn the device up too high and don't leave your cookies for an extended period, you can improve their texture. That makes Crumbl cookies just one of the many foods that you may have never thought to put in your air fryer.

How To Save Stale Crumbl Cookies With An Air Fryer

Broken chocolate chip cookie - Goodlifestudio/Getty Images

Using an air fryer to revive Crumbl cookies is effective, but your technique is key. This method is ideal when reheating just a few cookies at a time, as you don't want to overload the basket. Rather, you'll want to make sure there's plenty of space around each treat. Temperature and time are other crucial factors; setting the device to 350 degrees Fahrenheit will allow for gentler reheating. The cookies should be ready to eat in three minutes or less. For best results, keep an eye on them to prevent any burning by checking the air fryer basket in 30-second or one-minute intervals.

Like other baked goods, there are a few factors that can contribute to a Crumbl cookie's finite lifespan. First and foremost is the loss of moisture, which naturally occurs over time. According to Reddit, Crumbl cookies start to "get crusty" after about five days, although experiences can vary based on how the cookies are stored. Additionally, the relationship between water and starch plays a role in staleness (which is also why stale bread has a tough texture). When baked goods are in the oven, starch takes in moisture to create the pleasing texture that you know and love. As time goes on, moisture exits the starch molecules, which then shrink down to their initial state. The result is a dry, crumbly texture that is nowhere near the soft, toothsome bite that Crumbl cookies are famous for.

How To Prevent Crumbl Cookies From Going Stale In The First Place

Person eating a cookie - Mixmedia/Getty Images

While it's good to know that you can always rely on your trusty air fryer to help try to bring Crumbl cookies back to their original condition, utilizing the proper storage methods will allow you to enjoy them for longer. If you plan on eating the cookies in three days or less, you can keep them in a sealed container or bag in room temperature conditions. If you want to preserve them for a little longer, you'll need to use your refrigerator or freezer.

Refrigerator storage can maintain cookies for about two weeks. However, quality will decrease with extended refrigerator storage, and even your air fryer might not be able to save your Crumbl cookies at that point. In this case, the freezer is probably a better choice. You may even be able to keep your cookies for a full year when you use the right methods. Frozen Crumbl cookies must be stored in a freezer-safe container with a tightly sealed lid. Keep in mind that freezer burn has a scientific basis, and limiting air exposure can prevent ice crystals from forming. Of course, it's unlikely that your Crumbl cookies will last that long, so feel free to pop them in the air fryer when you're hankering for some sweets.

