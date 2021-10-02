Lowest price of the year! This top-rated air fryer is on sale for just $59: 'Thrilled with the results'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Delicious, crispy fries without the fat. Sounds too good to be true...but it ain't! (Photo: Amazon)

Call it a "mid-year's resolution": You're trying to eat better after a summer of barbecue, popcorn and funnel cakes. Well, lookee here: An air fryer is an easy — and fun — way to de-grease and uplift your diet, while keeping some crunchy fun in your life..

Amazon shoppers — over 5,000 of them — are convinced they found the best model. That would be the Ultrean Air Fryer, on sale for $59 right now, down from $70. That's the lowest price of 2021!

This nifty device can grill, roast, bake and fry, all without any oil. It does that by circulating hot air, which crisps up those veggies, wings and more. No splatters, no extra fat, no mess, and all the flavor of your favorite fried food. Easy and delicious, with minimal effort on your part.

Folks are seriously hooked. Says a five-star fan: "I admit that I was wary about buying this — or any — air fryer. But I have been nothing but thrilled with the results. First, the food comes out fantastic — and the cleanup is quite easy. Second, it is super-easy to use. A quick 3-minute warmup at the desired cooking temp, and then you place the food in the nice-sized basket, set the temp and time, and you are done!"

Spice up your countertop, along with your dinner rotation. (Photo: Amazon)

Even grill masters are shocked by how perfect their wings turned out. Writes one: "I absolutely LOVE this air fryer. I have been so hesitant over the years, but I am thoroughly impressed. So far I’ve cooked wings, salmon and asparagus in it. Do yourself a favor and purchase!!"

One shopper even said it was "the best kitchen appliance ever."

"Cooks faster than the oven and tastes better," they shared. "Easy to use, no grease, better for your health. Super easy to clean. I wish I would have gotten one a long time ago!"

Other shoppers shared how much they love the appliance for veggies, including cauliflower and brussels sprouts. It's also a great way to trick kids into trying something new, or trick your palette into thinking you’re eating something significantly worse for you than you really are.

Story continues

Choose from red, black and white. You'll want to hop to it, though: Sales this great don’t last long.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.