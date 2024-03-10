How To Make Air Fryer Avocado Fries The Perfect Crunchy Snack

Who isn't a bit obsessed with their air fryer? There's no shortage of items you can cook in it, even unexpected ones like macaroni and cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and even peanut butter cookies. Those who are constantly discovering unique things to make in their air fryer will no doubt be excited to learn about Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka's recipe for air fryer avocado fries. All you need for this snack is four avocados, two eggs, all-purpose flour, panko bread crumbs, salt, pepper, and paprika.

"These are wonderful and are healthy yet they remain crunchy due to the battered coating," Susan Olayinka told Mashed. "These will definitely be a replacement for traditional fries, as they crunch the same, to be honest!"

The original recipe is already delicious on its own, but there's no reason you can't build upon it. For garlic lovers, add a teaspoon of garlic powder to the panko bread crumbs, or if you're seeking more of a kick, try some chili powder and cayenne. Of course, use gluten-free flour if you're making these for someone with a gluten allergy. Can't eat eggs? Use half-and-half or even non-dairy milk. If you want something that you can pop into your mouth more easily, try cubing the avocado rather than cutting it into slices. There are endless ways to create your ideal snack by adding or adjusting the recipe to suit your preferences.

Eat Them As A Side Or With A Fun Dip

Breaded avocado slices in air fryer - Susan Olayinka / Mashed

While eating an avocado every day has plenty of benefits, it's easy to run out of ways to eat it. Susan Olayinka's method is simple and will delight even the fussiest eater thanks to its creaminess and mild flavor. Combining avocado's nutritious aspects with a battered coating gives you a unique, crunchy snack option that may just replace some of your old favorites.

You can certainly eat these fries as they are, but food is more fun when you dip it. Branch out from standards like ketchup or mustard with BBQ sauce or a cilantro and lime-based yogurt dip. For heat seekers, try Thousand Island dressing or ranch mixed with a few drops of hot sauce or sriracha. Olayinka also thinks these fries work beautifully as a side for sausages, battered fish, refried beans, or barbecue smoky beans.

"Unfortunately, these don't keep very well ... and tend to go a bit soggy after a while," Olayinka told Mashed. While these will taste the best if eaten right away, don't panic if you have leftovers. Store them in an airtight container for up to 24 hours; when you're ready for more, just pop them back in the air fryer for a minute or two. You can also freeze them for up to three months, but before you do, spread them on a plate and flash-freeze them for 20 minutes to prevent clumping.

