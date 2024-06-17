Air conditioning tips and how to keep cool without a/c during Rochester’s heatwave

It’s going to be a hot week in Rochester. Heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s on Monday and climb as high as 104 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Here are some tips that will help you stay cool during the summer months, with or without air conditioning.

4 tips on how to stay cool if you don't have air conditioning

1. Limit appliance usage

Some appliances like dryers and ovens can increase the amount of heat circulating. Waiting to use heat inducing appliances until night time can allow cool air to circulate through your home.

2. Take cooler showers

Taking cold showers would be counterproductive to cooling your body so it’s recommended to take lukewarm baths to help the body cool itself naturally.

3. Change your lightbulbs

Because incandescent and halogen light bulbs create light though heat, this can contribute to the amount of heat circulating through your home. Switching to LED light bulbs will reduce the amount of heat radiating and can help save money on electric bills.

4. Use a fan hack

For those without central air or an AC unit in their home, placing a shallow bowl or pan of ice in front of a fan can help make a cooler breeze.

Air conditioner tips to keep the cool air coming

1. Change the air filter

The simplest thing you can do is one of the most important. Every 30 to 90 days, remove the air filter from your air conditioner and put in a new one. Done.

Your a/c faithfully pushes air through your house through vents and back through the system, cooling it a little more each time. As it picks up particles and debris the filters clog up, lessening your a/c's efficiency and forcing it to strain more, so keeping a clean one in there keeps the system running smoothly. Dirty filters can also be places for grime, bacteria, mildew and mold to collect and then spread through the house.

Think of it like checking and maintaining the oil in your car, an almost-too-easy step that has lasting system-wide benefits.

2. Clean your vents

Just like the air filter, vents and air return ducts can get clogged with dust, debris, pet dander, and bugs. If you have young children you almost certainly have toys down in the floor vents. And everything that blocks airflow is bad.

Get into the habit of cleaning off or vacuuming your vents when you clean the room and regularly take off the vent cover to check for anything major down there.

3. Keep the area around the outside unit clean and unblocked

Try to keep vegetation, debris and all that stuff you're keeping that you'll absolutely definitely use someday at least three feet away from your outside unit and regularly clear off any leaves or twigs that may fall on it. Just like inside your house you need unrestricted airflow for your system to work properly.

4. Clean out the drain

As your air conditioner works it pulls water from the air and that water has to go somewhere. Ideally, it goes into a drain pan and then outside the house. If that line — known as the condensate drain — gets clogged water can back up into the system and come out inside the house. This is bad. But it's easy to clean.

The Freezing Mechanical suggests these steps:

Check the condensate pan: Turn off the power and the breaker and remove the condensate pan under the unit or, for inside units, behind a panel.

Get your Shop Vac: The easiest way to clear a clog is to hook a shop vacuum to the end of the drain outside (use tape or put your hand around the end to make a seal) and run it for a few minutes, then check to see if you got anything out. When it's clear, the pipe should resume dripping.

Clean the drain pipe with vinegar: You may be able to find a t-shaped vent or PVC cover that gives you access to the drain. Pour distilled vinegar into it to dissolve anything still stuck in there. Some sites recommend a 1-1 mix of vinegar and water. Freezing Mechanical says you can also use peroxide or a mixture of hot water and dish soap. Let it soak for 30 minutes and then flush it with water before turning it back on.

5. Clean off the coils

Condenser coils need to be cleaned regularly so they work efficiently. They work with the evaporator coil to remove heat from the air in your home but they can be damaged, get dirty or freeze over.

You can use a coil brush and a garden hose to gently remove dirt, grass and other debris. Then spray foaming coil cleaner on the coils in a back-and-forth motion and let it sit for 5-10 minutes before gently rinsing it away.

6. Get it checked out by a pro

Get your system tuned up and checked out every year, ideally before it gets hot and overworked.

Tune-ups usually include checking the electrical connections, lubricating fans, checking the coolant level and looking for leaks, and testing and cleaning the whole thing.

Bonus tip

Block the heat

Utilizing items like blackout curtains can significantly reduce the amount of heat coming through your windows. Closing doors and gaps to rooms not being used can help ensure the cool air stays inside.

