Air conditioner tips for hot Michigan summers: How to save energy, keep bills down

If it's summer in Michigan, another stretch of heat is always just around the corner.

If you run an air conditioner to stay cool — and now are bracing for the electricity bill — here are a few tips to keep the cold air flowing and maybe save you a little dough before the next heat wave:

According to the U.S. Energy Department, three-quarters of all homes in the country have air conditioners, which use about 6% of electricity produced in the U.S. at an annual cost of about $29 billion to homeowners. So many of us may be able to use these tips.

"People can take action, even on scorching summer days, to stay in control of their bills and be safe and comfortable," Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience, stated in a recent news release. "We want to make sure our customers know they can ease the strain on their air conditioners by taking simple steps that add up to savings."

Clean and replace filters

The energy department suggests that routinely replacing or cleaning filters is the most important maintenance to ensure the efficiency of the unit. It recommends cleaning or replacing the filter every month or two during the cooling season, but filters may need more attention if the unit is constantly being used, subject to dusty conditions or if you have pets with fur in the home.

"Clogged, dirty filters reduce the amount of airflow and significantly reduce a system's efficiency. In addition, when airflow is obstructed, air can bypass the filter and deposit dirt directly into the evaporator coil and impair the coil's heat-absorbing capacity," according to the agency's website. "Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%."

For central air conditioner units, filters generally are along the return duct's length, with common filter locations in walls, ceilings or the unit itself. Room air conditioners have a filter in the grill that faces into the room, according to the energy department.

Check, clean evaporator coil

The agency also encourages checking the evaporator coil every year and cleaning it as needed. Outdoor condenser coils can become dirty (from everything from dryer vents to falling leaves to the lawn mower). Dirt is noticeable on the fins. It states fins on evaporator and condenser coils can be bent, blocking airflow through the coil. A tool called a "fin comb" can comb the fins back into their nearly original condition, according to the agency.

More air conditioner tips

Here are some additional tips that may help:

DTE Energy encourages residents to make sure the unit has at least 2 feet clear around for air flow, adding a clean machine can improve efficiency 5%-15%.

The utility suggests shading central air conditioner units from direct sunlight. According to the company, an outdoor unit operating in the shade uses up to 10% less electricity than the same unit in the sun.

The energy department suggests passing a stiff wire through the unit's drain channels to prevent it from clogging.

DTE encourages programmable thermostats that can be adjusted. Consumers Energy stated in its release that smart thermostats can save up to 15% on a bill.

For air conditioner window units, DTE Energy recommends replacing filters and adding seals around window units. It also encourages residents to place a room air conditioner in a shaded window.

"Heat from sunlight might cause the unit thermostat to misread room temperature and run longer. A TV or lamp placed near the unit might have the same effect," according to the company.

In general, the utility also recommends checking your home insulation, suggesting that, on average, 10%-25% of energy used to cool a home escapes through air leaks, and having the home's duct system inspected.

