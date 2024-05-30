Is your air conditioner old? Here's how to know if you need a new AC unit

Summer in Phoenix is not to be taken lightly, and as the summer months approach, you might want to make sure you are prepared for the heat. Checking your air conditioner is likely a part of that process.

It doesn't come as a surprise that for many living in the hottest large city in the U.S., air conditioning is not so much of a luxury as it is a need.

According to an analysis published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration last year, more than nine in 10 homes in Arizona rely on air conditioning, consuming more electricity than the residential sectors in three-fourths of the states and more per capita than seven-tenths of the states.

Brianna Callaway, a spokesperson with Valley Services, a Phoenix-based HVAC repair company, explained how to know when you should replace this essential cooling tool, lest you have to endure the heat without it.

Here's everything you need to know about when to replace your AC in Phoenix.

How much is a new AC?

Although many variables affect AC unit pricing, Callaway said a typical medium-sized unit with a regular efficiency rating averages about $10,000.

How do I know when my AC needs replacing?

Some signs you should look out for include weird noises or your home is not cooling to the temperature you want.

But the best way to keep track of when your unit needs replacing is by having it checked by a professional at least twice a year, Callaway said.

How long should an AC last in Phoenix?

Anywhere from 12 to 15 years would be normal, Callaway said.

To prolong the life of your AC unit to the maximum, Callaway recommends having your AC serviced every six months, once in the spring and once in the fall.

"That way, the technician can keep track of the overall health of the unit," she said.

What is the best time of year to replace an AC?

Callaway said the cooler months would be the best to replace your AC. That way, the new unit will gradually build cooling activity up as months get hotter in the first half of the year.

Winter is also when air conditioning contractors are less busy and will be able to fit people's schedules best, Callaway said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How do I know when my AC needs replacing?