Say It Ain't So! Payless Is Closing ALL Its Shoe Stores in the US

Payless ShoeSource is saying goodbye to its US storefronts. On Feb. 15, the retail chain announced the closure of its 2,100 locations across the states and Puerto Rico, in addition to the end of its online store. The company filed bankruptcy once before in 2017, and is reportedly preparing to file a second time.

The discount shoe chain was established in 1956, and has gained many fans in the decades since. Disappointed shoppers, never fear, you can still buy pairs from Payless through upcoming liquidation sales, which are anticipated to start Sunday. A few stores will begin closing their doors in March, but most will remain open until May. According to The Associated Press, the Payless locations in Latin America will not be affected.