Older car? This USB phone charger won't get knocked around — and it's only $7

What is it?

Many folks drive older cars that don't have the bells and whistles that come with the latest models, especially coveted USB ports. Unfortunately, when you plug a USB converter into a cigarette lighter, it often results in a bulky device that's way too easy to bump and disconnect. The Ainope car charger adapter circumvents this particular issue: At only 1.7" long, it sits flush with the rim of the lighter outlet, giving it a much more streamlined and sleeker look while providing two USB ports to charge your devices. And the best part? It's on sale for just $7.

Why is this a good deal?

Aside from the obvious (it costs waaay less than a new car), this is the lowest price point we've seen for this charger at just $7.

Why do I need this?

The biggest draw of this car charger versus others is its attractive look. That said, it doesn't skimp in the power department. Its maximum output of 4.8A/24W is enough to charge two devices at full capacity (although it doesn't work with fast-charge functions).

You don't have to worry about the charger getting scuffed over time since it's made of scratch-resistant metal. It also doesn't heat up, so you won't burn yourself when unplugging it.

The Ainope car charger adapter works with most modern devices and is available in seven different colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that looks good with your car's interior. (Note that not all of the colors are on sale.)

This adapter is an easy way to bring your "mature" ride a long way toward digital-age connectivity, giving you fun features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth.

Never let your phone die in your car again with this car charger adapter.

What reviewers say

"My phone gets a fast charge out of this and I appreciate its flat design," said a reviewer. "My connection is in my glove compartment so I appreciate the light as it guides me to find the connection. I’m very happy with this purchase and bought another one for a friend."

"The best I have found," wrote one verified shopper. "I originally bought one of these, but when I saw the quality I ordered a second one. I do a lot of off-grid camping, and I use one in my Jackery power bank to add two extra charging slots. The other one stays in my jeep for off-road camping. Highly recommended!"

One five-star fan said, "This little adapter fits very snugly. I actually had to push hard to get it in, but then it charged like a champ! Super fast. Very impressed — and it did not interfere with my audio or automatically play music from my phone. The one downside was that it fit so snugly that I had difficulty taking it out. Needed to use rubber gloves that I had in my car to get a good grip on it to pull it out! It's a keeper."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

JBL Tune Wireless Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $25 $40 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $150 $169 Save $19 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $279 $379 Save $100 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $190 $250 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV $270 $520 Save $250 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $220 $350 Save $130 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $849 $999 Save $150 See at Amazon