This Is What AI Thinks The Average Person With Each Of These 36 Careers Looks Like

Out of curiosity, I asked AI technology to guess what the average person with each of these 36 common careers looks like.

Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images
Before we get into it, let's talk a bit about the artificial intelligence used here. The following images were generated using Midjourney, and are only intended for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. These images reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models, as well as the lack of diversity the photos can yield. These images are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience. Instead, consider them a peek into the "brain" of AI right now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what it came up with:

1.Nurses:

white man and woman wearing scrubs
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

2.Lawyers:

man and woman with curly hair wearing suits
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

3.Fast food employees:

young, maybe teenage, boy and girl wearing uniforms with food stains
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

4.Accountants:

man and woman wearing suits and glasses, smiling with straight teeth
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

5.Personal trainers:

really buff guy with a ring on a necklace and a woman with a messy bun
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

6.Teachers:

older man and woman wearing frumpy clothes and greying hair
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

7.Software developers:

white man and black woman wearing sweaters and tees and glasses
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

8.Therapists:

older balding man with a large necklace and sweater wearing glasses and a younger woman in a basic top and messy bun
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

9.Flight attendants:

very attractive man and woman wearing well-fitted airline uniforms with hair gelled back out of their faces
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

10.Baristas:

man with tattoos and glasses with longer hair on top with shaved sides and woman wearing glasses and big hoops with short pink hair, both wearing aprons
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

11.Firefighters:

tough looking man and woman wearing a uniform
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

12.News anchors:

attractive blonde wearing a dress and an attractive man wearing a suit and glasses
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

13.Morticians:

pale set of man and woman wearing dark clothes, the man has his hair parted on the side and the woman has a messy bun
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

14.Retail employees:

very cool teens wearing a basic tee and pant combo, the girl is blonde and the guy is taller with long brown hair covered by a backwards cap
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

15.Doctors:

older white man with a tie and glasses and a shorter black woman with her hair up and stethoscope around her neck
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

16.Astronauts:

older looking man and woman in an astronaut uniform
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

17.Waiters:

younger man and woman wearing aprons on top of button-down tops and ties
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

18.Influencers:

young-looking guy and woman, the guy wearing a tee with a person&#39;s face on it and longer blonde hair swept to the side and the girl wears a hoodie and long blonde hair pulled loosely in a messy bun
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

19.Engineers:

man wearing a hard hat and glasses with short facial hair and a woman in a short-sleeved button-down and brunette hair pulled back in a messy ponytail
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

20.Veterinarians:

woman with long brunette hair wearing a white coat and taller man wearing glasses in the same coat holding two cats
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

21.Scientists:

older bald gentleman with facial hair and glasses wearing a vest and a woman wearing the same thing with curly hair pulled back
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

22.Actors:

blonde woman with red lipstick and light eyes and a man wearing a bowler hat and shirt and tie
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

23.Pilots:

man and woman in pilot&#39;s uniform, both brunette and good-looking, smiling
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

24.Dentists:

guy in a button-down wearing glasses with his hair gelled to the side and a woman wearing a white coat over her button-down and hair in a low bun
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

25.Delivery drivers:

muscly man wearing a baseball cap and carrying a package and a woman in a bright top with hair in a low ponytail
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

26.Publicists:

man in glasses with shorter hair gelled to the side wearing a blazer and woman with short brunette hair
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

27.Marketing managers:

bald man with facial hair wearing a suit and tie and woman with long brunette hair wearing a blazer
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

28.Makeup artists:

man with hair parted to the side and woman with short hair swept to the side wearing a turtle neck and darker makeup
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

29.Pediatricians:

man and woman wearing white coats with stethoscopes around their necks and curly hair
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

30.Landscapers:

muscly man with a full beard wearing overalls, gloves, and a baseball hat and blonde woman wearing gloves and overalls as they stand with flowers and tools
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

31.Tattoo artists:

older man with a full grey beard and hair covered in tattoos and a woman covered in tattoos with long curled hair
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

32.Authors:

man with greying hair and beard and glasses wearing a jacket over a button-down and woman with short wavy hair wearing red glasses and a floral jacket
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

33.Fashion designers:

very fancy looking man and woman wearing tailored, well constructed clothes, the man wearing darker glasses with beard, mustache, and hair all white and the woman with full brunette hair piled high on her head and full makeup
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

34.Chefs:

man and woman wearing aprons, the man wearing a baseball hat and the woman with blonde hair pulled back and some curled pieces framing her face
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

35.Journalists:

serious-looking woman with dark curled hair wearing a silk button-down and man with dark hair and scruff wearing a tie and blazer
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney

36.And finally, real estate agents:

dark haired man with a suit and tie and blonde woman
Angelica Martinez / Midjourney