Before we get into it, let's talk a bit about the artificial intelligence used here. The following images were generated using Midjourney, and are only intended for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. These images reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models, as well as the lack of diversity the photos can yield. These images are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience. Instead, consider them a peek into the "brain" of AI right now.