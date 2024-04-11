Agriplex online auction Thursday, Master Gardener plant sale returns April 19

Apr. 11—The internet bidding floodgates open at noon Thursday, April 11, for unique local items and curated bundles of fun, as the North Alabama Agriplex drops the hammer to open its Spring Online Auction.

Unfolding all weekend long until the virtual closing bell sounds on Sunday, the auction helps fund Agriplex projects (including fundraising for the nonprofit's planned new Community Hub building), all from the convenience of the nearest computer — or even the smart phone in your hand.

Hosted on the Agriplex's main website (agriplex.org), the annual auction invites bidders to browse and make an offer on one-of-a-kind goodies — many made locally and not to be found anywhere else — as well as services and recreational experience packages designed to give a well-earned break.

The online auction is a three-day affair, beginning at 12 p.m. (Thursday, April 11) and closing at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. But it isn't the only way to score a bargain at the Agriplex this month: On Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, come to the John T. Williamson Heritage Center in west Cullman, 1714 Tallyho Street SW, and shop the Spring Plant Sale, an annual fundraiser held at the Agriplex and hosted by the Cullman County Master Gardeners.

Benefitting Master Gardener programs and curated by its members, the sale boasts a huge variety of plants both decorative and useful — including several that can't be found by shopping at commercial retailers. The long list includes herbs, hydrangeas, wildflowers, succulents, as well as tomatoes, peppers and even trees.

The Spring Plant Sale is outfitted to accept credit cards on site, and welcomes casual browsing. The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on April 19, followed on April 20 with a half-day session that extends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information on the sale and the Cullman County Master Gardeners, visit the group's official page via the Alabama Cooperative Extension System online at mg.aces.edu/cullman/, and follow them on Facebook by searching the site for "Cullman-County-Master-Gardeners."

