AGI Denim Launches In-House Creative Service

Vertical denim manufacturer AGI Denim is expanding its services.

The Pakistani company is leveraging three decades of designing, innovating and manufacturing denim to launch The Agency, an in-house creative solution for clients. With The Agency, brands and retailers can now access a suite of services including design-assist, fit and wash development and branding.

More from Sourcing Journal

The additional services make AGI Denim a one-stop shop for all things denim. The company operates in yarn spinning, fabric milling, garment sewing and finishing.

Clients can benefit from a suite of tools including trend decks, fit catalogs, wash stacks and specialized insights as well as rapid prototyping in digital (3D designs and AI-generated visuals) and physical formats, the B Corp stated.

Support in dry process laser artwork development further expands the breadth of design possibilities.

“Our team’s strength lies in our deep understanding of the pivotal role of design integration in every phase of product development. This belief fuels our cross-functional collaboration, uniting creatives, designers, merchandisers, and project managers,” said Carl Chiara, AGI Denim global creative director and former Levi’s design director. “The Agency, our collective synergy empowers us to lead with creativity, delivering tangible outcomes.”

AGI Denim, which is the process of expanding its Apparel Park to produce new apparel categories in addition to jeans, has flexed its design skills over the years in conceptual collections.

The company celebrated its 30th anniversary last fall with the launch of Tomorrowlab, a collection made with Jonathan Cheung, the former head of design for Levi Strauss and Lululemon’s new global creative director. The collection married current workwear trends with next-gen fibers and dyes.