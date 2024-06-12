Aggressive Shark Repeatedly Rams Florida Man’s Jet Ski

A Florida man was riding his jet ski when an aggressive shark began aggressively circling and even jumped out of the water to multiple times to ram the craft. The encounter occurred just days after a series of shark attacks have hit the region.

The video was first posted to Facebook by Walton County mortgage broker Andrew Cady. “It is a little unnerving to see that aggressive a bull shark within a few days of having three people attacked in a single day,” Cady told Inside Edition. “It literally launched itself out of the water towards the back end of my jet ski.” Cady believes the species to be a bull shark, though that has not been confirmed by experts.

On June 7, three Walton County beachgoers were injured in two separate shark attacks. The encounters occurred just four miles apart, within 90 minutes of each other. One 45-year-old woman had part of her left arm amputated and suffered “significant trauma” to her midsection, according to CNN. The second attack involved two teenagers, one of whom received significant injuries to her upper leg and one hand, while the other had minor injuries to her foot.

“We encourage all of our beach patrons to be situationally aware in the water today, swim near a lifeguard, stay hydrated, and look out for each other,” the South Walton Fire District said in an update on its Facebook page after the incidents.

Another video, also posted to Cady’s Facebook account, shows another encounter happening even closer to shore, directly next to bathers wading in shallow water. “This was two weeks ago at the Lake Powell Inlet,” wrote Cady in the caption. “My daughter shot the video. As we were coming back from the gulf into the Inlet we spotted a shark coming in right beside us. We yelled for everyone to get out of the water. What wasn’t captured on video was the shark charging a father carrying his young daughter. If you look at the very beginning of the video you see him trip and fall in the water with his daughter in arms. The shark was heading straight for him and changed directions literally feet from them. We play in their world. Stay safe out there Walton”

