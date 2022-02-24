‘Age is not a condom’: Why STIs are on the rise for people over age 55

In The Know by Yahoo

Jackie Goldschneider is making an impact on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in more ways than one. Gibson Johns interviews the reality star about her fourth season on the show, including sparring with Dolores Catania, why she decided to support Jennifer Aydin and further opening up about her eating disorder. They also talk about where she stands with Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs' drama with Teresa and whether or not Jackie's opinion on Margaret revealing Bill Aydin's affair has changed since watching the season back.