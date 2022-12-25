We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

30+ amazing Christmas vacuum deals — Dyson, Shark and Bissell, up to 70% off

We hate to break it to you, but Holiday Season 2022 is just a few days and one "Auld Lang Syne" away. The tree, garland and lights will soon come down...and there'll be an entire house to clean up. The good news? Year-end sales are finally here, and retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Wayfair have dropped some spectacular Black Friday–worthy deals on vacuums! We've been tracking the best options for our readers (who loves you, baby?) and know exactly which deals are worth your hard-earned greenbacks. Wanna save nearly $100 on the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum? Or get 80% off a popular 6-in-1 model? So does everyone else! Our advice? Finish off that eggnog and get ’em while you can.

Best After-Christmas Vacuum Deals

Keep on scrolling to see all 32 of the best after-Christmas vac values happening now — we're talking discounts of up to 80%! Then be sure to add your fave to your cart while supplies last. You’ll have to be quick; deals this good are bound to sell out fast.

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

INSE

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

$100$500
Save $400 with coupon
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers love this 6-in-1 model. Get on the stick and join them!
$100 at Amazon

This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.

It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.

  • Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Iron | New

    $468$550Save $82
    Walmart

  • Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $130$260Save $130
    Amazon

  • whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $130$500
    Save $370 with coupon
    Amazon

  • Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum

    $118$270Save $152
    Walmart

  • Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $119$150Save $31
    Walmart

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $140$400
    Save $260 with coupon
    Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

$179$274Save $95
This bestselling iRobot navigates like a champ and adapts to learn its way around furniture, stairs and pet bowls. Even better, and unlike everybody else in the house, you can control it with your voice!
$179 at Amazon

Along with a runtime of 90 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any kind of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.

  • Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base

    $392$550Save $158
    Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac

    $200$229Save $29
    Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

    $398$550Save $152
    Amazon

  • Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

    $230$400Save $170
    Target

  • Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum

    $400$600Save $200
    Amazon

  • IonVac SmartClean V2

    $79$183Save $104
    Walmart

  • Ecovacs Deebot X1 Plus Robot Vacuum

    $900$1,150Save $250
    HSN

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Hoover

Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum

$99$119Save $20
Whether your home is mostly carpet, hard flooring or a mix of both, this vac will rule over it. If it's take-no-prisoners power you're looking for, it's time for you to have a Hoover.
$99 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and HEPA filtration system that traps dang near all dust and allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.

Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it a great option for people with four-legged friends. “This vacuum is such a game changer,” wrote one. “I have pets and a lot of traffic in my house! I plug this bad boy [in] and I can clean CLEAN my floors in no time! When they call it a wind tunnel — they mean it! This sucks up all the dirt, and pet hair in minutes!! I love this vacuum so much!”

  • Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete motif

    $450$550Save $100
    Dyson

  • Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Reach Upright Vacuum

    $121$154Save $33
    Wayfair

  • Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum

    $290$400Save $110
    Amazon

  • Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum

    $62$75Save $13
    Amazon

  • Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum

    $74$99Save $25
    Walmart

  • Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner, Black

    $135$175Save $40
    Amazon

Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals

eufy

Eufy by Anker 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

$300$369Save $69
Cut your cleaning time in half with this clever vacuum/mop hybrid. Also cut in half? Its price.
$300 at Amazon

Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.

  • Bissell 2747A PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

    $159$185Save $26
    Amazon

  • Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3in1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System

    $249$359Save $110
    Walmart

  • Lefant 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

    $150$340Save $190
    Amazon

  • Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum

    $220$280Save $60
    Amazon

  • Bobsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

    $240$900Save $660
    QVC

  • Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum

    $320$350Save $30
    HSN

  • Shark AI Ultra 2in1 Robot Vacuum Mop

    $598$700Save $102
    Amazon

