30+ amazing Christmas vacuum deals — Dyson, Shark and Bissell, up to 70% off
We hate to break it to you, but Holiday Season 2022 is just a few days and one "Auld Lang Syne" away. The tree, garland and lights will soon come down...and there'll be an entire house to clean up. The good news? Year-end sales are finally here, and retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Wayfair have dropped some spectacular Black Friday–worthy deals on vacuums! We've been tracking the best options for our readers (who loves you, baby?) and know exactly which deals are worth your hard-earned greenbacks. Wanna save nearly $100 on the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum? Or get 80% off a popular 6-in-1 model? So does everyone else! Our advice? Finish off that eggnog and get ’em while you can.
Best After-Christmas Vacuum Deals
Keep on scrolling to see all 32 of the best after-Christmas vac values happening now — we're talking discounts of up to 80%! Then be sure to add your fave to your cart while supplies last. You’ll have to be quick; deals this good are bound to sell out fast.
Best Stick Vacuum Deals
This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.
It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
Along with a runtime of 90 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any kind of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.
Best Upright Vacuum Deals
Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and HEPA filtration system that traps dang near all dust and allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.
Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it a great option for people with four-legged friends. “This vacuum is such a game changer,” wrote one. “I have pets and a lot of traffic in my house! I plug this bad boy [in] and I can clean CLEAN my floors in no time! When they call it a wind tunnel — they mean it! This sucks up all the dirt, and pet hair in minutes!! I love this vacuum so much!”
Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals
Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.
