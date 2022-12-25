30+ amazing Christmas vacuum deals — Dyson, Shark and Bissell, up to 70% off

Ready to be floored (heh) by these Christmas vac deals? (Photos: Amazon and Walmart)

We hate to break it to you, but Holiday Season 2022 is just a few days and one "Auld Lang Syne" away. The tree, garland and lights will soon come down...and there'll be an entire house to clean up. The good news? Year-end sales are finally here, and retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Wayfair have dropped some spectacular Black Friday–worthy deals on vacuums! We've been tracking the best options for our readers (who loves you, baby?) and know exactly which deals are worth your hard-earned greenbacks. Wanna save nearly $100 on the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum? Or get 80% off a popular 6-in-1 model? So does everyone else! Our advice? Finish off that eggnog and get ’em while you can.

Best After-Christmas Vacuum Deals

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon Amazon

Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum $99 $119 Save $20 Walmart

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $274 Save $95 Amazon

Eufy by Anker 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop $300 $369 Save $69 Amazon

Keep on scrolling to see all 32 of the best after-Christmas vac values happening now — we're talking discounts of up to 80%! Then be sure to add your fave to your cart while supplies last. You’ll have to be quick; deals this good are bound to sell out fast.

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

INSE Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers love this 6-in-1 model. Get on the stick and join them! $100 at Amazon

This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.

It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Iron | New $468 $550 Save $82 Walmart

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $130 $260 Save $130 Amazon

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $500 Save $370 with coupon Amazon

Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum $118 $270 Save $152 Walmart

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum $119 $150 Save $31 Walmart

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $140 $400 Save $260 with coupon Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $274 Save $95 This bestselling iRobot navigates like a champ and adapts to learn its way around furniture, stairs and pet bowls. Even better, and unlike everybody else in the house, you can control it with your voice! $179 at Amazon

Along with a runtime of 90 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any kind of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base $392 $550 Save $158 Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac $200 $229 Save $29 Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO $398 $550 Save $152 Amazon

Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum $230 $400 Save $170 Target

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 Amazon

IonVac SmartClean V2 $79 $183 Save $104 Walmart

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Plus Robot Vacuum $900 $1,150 Save $250 HSN

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Hoover Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum $99 $119 Save $20 Whether your home is mostly carpet, hard flooring or a mix of both, this vac will rule over it. If it's take-no-prisoners power you're looking for, it's time for you to have a Hoover. $99 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and HEPA filtration system that traps dang near all dust and allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.

Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it a great option for people with four-legged friends. “This vacuum is such a game changer,” wrote one. “I have pets and a lot of traffic in my house! I plug this bad boy [in] and I can clean CLEAN my floors in no time! When they call it a wind tunnel — they mean it! This sucks up all the dirt, and pet hair in minutes!! I love this vacuum so much!”

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete motif $450 $550 Save $100 Dyson

Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Reach Upright Vacuum $121 $154 Save $33 Wayfair

Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum $290 $400 Save $110 Amazon

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum $62 $75 Save $13 Amazon

Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum $74 $99 Save $25 Walmart

Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner, Black $135 $175 Save $40 Amazon

Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals

Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.

Bissell 2747A PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop $159 $185 Save $26 Amazon

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3in1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System $249 $359 Save $110 Walmart

Lefant 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $150 $340 Save $190 Amazon

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum $220 $280 Save $60 Amazon

Bobsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $240 $900 Save $660 QVC

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum $320 $350 Save $30 HSN