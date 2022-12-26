Everything we know about after-Christmas sales 2022 — plus 60+ incredible deals to shop now

Here's your cheat sheet to navigating the best after-Christmas sales! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

Still exhausted from all that Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping? Believe it or not, the time to bag a bargain is right after Christmas. That’s because — while everyone is nursing post-holiday hangovers — major retailers will be busy hosting some epic after-Santa sales. So if you missed out on a few things during gift-shopping madness, embrace your real last chance to save big.

The reason for all these after-Christmas sales is simple. “Retailers need to clear out the holiday items to make way for the next season,” BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Mackenzie Shand, confirms to Yahoo Life. “So you can save big during the after-Christmas clearance sales. During this time, there are also plenty of end-of-year sales as well as semi-annual events.”

It's also an excellent opportunity to get some use out of the gift cards you got in your stockings this year — with so many sales across the board, you're sure to get the most bang for your buck if you shop now.

How to score the best after-Christmas deals

So what’s the smartest approach to after-Christmas sales? “Every year, December 26 is a great time to stock up on holiday decorations, Christmas trees, seasonal gift wrap and holiday treats,” says Shand. “You can also find savings on winter clothing and holiday gift sets on December 26, making it the perfect time to save on gifts for family and friends with winter birthdays — or even treat yourself.”

Rakuten's Retail and Shopping Expert, Kristen Gall, suggests focusing on “electronics, which will definitely be on the steepest discounts, as well as clothes (such as winter jackets, accessories, etc.), exercise equipment and shoes.”

Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon have you covered on after-Christmas electronics deals. Their earbud and earphone deals alone are not to be missed. And deals are already underway. Best Buy just took $50 off Sony earbuds (now $150), Walmart has knocked nearly 30% off Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones and Amazon is offering $80 off the coveted Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

Update 12/26/22 6:33 PM ET: We scoured the web for more TV deals and added them below. We also added decor deals. New post-Christmas deals are still rolling out, and we're updating this space often, so keep checking back to get the best savings.

Top 5 deals to shop now

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Insignia All-New 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $110 $270 Save $160 Amazon

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $530 $600 Save $70 Walmart

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $274 Save $95 Amazon

Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue $37 $100 Save $63 with 5% off coupon Amazon

Best after-Christmas TV deals

If you were waiting for gift-shopping season to pass so you could upgrade your own home theater, consider these after-Christmas TV deals your golden opportunity. "Many retailers find themselves with a surplus of inventory at the end of the month, which will inevitably lead to deeper discounts in hopes of clearing out the shelves for next season’s items," says Shand. Make way for those new TV models by taking these sets off their hands.

Top TV deals to shop now

Amazon: Save up to 34% off Samsung TVs, 33% off Sony and 47% off Fire TVs.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $110 $190 Save $80 Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class Smart Full HD Fire TV $110 $270 Save $160 Amazon

Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $130 $290 Save $160 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $380 $530 Save $150 Amazon

Walmart: Save on onn., TCL and more.

TCL 32" Class 3 Series 1080P FHD LED Roku Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 Walmart

Sony 50” Class X80K 4K Ultra HD LED with Smart Google TV $528 $750 Save $222 Walmart

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $298 $358 Save $60 Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 Walmart

Best after-Christmas headphone and earbuds deals

What's that sound? It's the sweet sound of savings — on after-Christmas headphone and earbud deals, of course. We expect to see at least 30% savings on popular earbuds and earphones by Bose, Beats, Samsung and more favorites, at both Amazon and Walmart. Even right now, prices are bonkers. Apple AirPods Pro, one of the holiday season's hottest sellers, is in the spotlight at Amazon and reduced to $200, which was its Black Friday price!

Top headphone and earbuds deals to shop now

Amazon: Save on Apple, Bose, Beats and more.

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 Amazon

Best Buy: Score up to $50 off Samsung Galaxy Buds and $50 off Sony headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones $350 $400 Save $50 Best Buy

Walmart: Save on Pixel, Samsung Buds and more.

Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones $100 $135 Save $35 Walmart

JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $20 $55 Save $35 Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds $79 $149 Save $70 Walmart

Best after-Christmas kitchen deals

It's not just Amazon heating things up with more than 60% off kitchen bestsellers like Henckels knives and Ninja multicookers. The Home Depot is in the mix, with up to 45% off select tools, and HSN is letting you save an extra $10 on your order with code HSN2023, plus five Flexpays on everything. Not to be outdone, QVC is upping the ante with up to 50% off everything.

Top kitchen deals to shop now

Amazon: Save up to 25% off Nespresso machines, 50% off sous vides, and up to 62% off Henckel's cutlery.

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 Amazon

Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer $120 $198 Save $78 Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker $158 $219 Save $61 Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to 45% on tools, plus get two free tools with select kit purchases.

Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit $199 $299 Save $100 The Home Depot

HSN: Shop the site's year-end sale, and score an extra $10 off your first order with code HSN2023. Plus, you can get free shipping with any order over $75.

Anchor Hocking 22-piece TrueSeal Glass Food Prep & Storage Set $40 $60 Save $20 HSN

QVC: Get up to 50% off the original price, plus five EasyPays on all clearance kitchen items (and score free shipping with code FREESHIP).

J Jason Wu 5-Quart Cast Aluminum Nonstick Dutch Oven $34 $71 Save $37 QVC

Walmart: Save on Lodge, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more.

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $68 $80 Save $12 Walmart

Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender $50 $59 Save $9 Walmart

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro $69 $100 Save $31 Walmart

Best after-Christmas vacuum deals

Shoppers can clean up on after-Christmas vacuum deals at Amazon to the tune of up to 35% off iRobot and over 56% off Bissell. Walmart is offering up to $200 off Dyson vacuums, too. It's the perfect time to finally pick up that robot vacuum you had on your list!

Top vacuum deals to shop now

Amazon: Score up to 56% off Bissell, 29% off Hoover and more.

Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum $230 $400 Save $170 Amazon

Whall Cordless Stick 4-in1 Vacuum Cleaner $140 $400 Save $260 with $20 coupon Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $274 Save $95 Amazon

Walmart: Score up to $200 off Dyson vacuums, plus pick up savings on Hoover, Eufy and more.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner $69 $119 Save $50 Walmart

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum $98 $300 Save $202 Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $300 $500 Save $200 Walmart

Best after-Christmas mattress and bedding deals

Blankets, comforters, pillows and more — it's all on sale for up to 40% off at Amazon, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond. Don't sleep on these deals!

Top mattress and bedding deals to shop now

Amazon: Save on Ashley Store beds, Beckham Hotel bedding and Zinus mattresses.

Cushy Form Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $17 $30 Save $13 Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows $21 $35 Save $14 Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Full/Queen Size Comforter $28 $57 Save $29 Amazon

Walmart: Score savings on on Serta, Mainstays, Bedsure and more.

Sealy Medium Support Memory Foam Bed Pillow $35 $59 Save $24 Walmart

Tranquility Temperature Balancing Blanket $18 $25 Save $7 Walmart

Sunbeam Heated Electric Throw Blanket $30 $45 Save $15 Walmart

Bed Bath & Beyond: Score up to 70% off on clearance, plus save on Brookstone heated blankets, Ugg bedding, Therapedic mattress toppers and more. Don't forget: You can also score free same day delivery for orders over $29.

Brookstone N-A-P Heated Throw $38 $55 Save $17 Bed Bath & Beyond

Best after-Christmas style deals

In addition to Amazon's always-incredible deals on style staples, Coach Outlet is taking up to 70% off its coveted bags and more, Kate Spade is taking an extra 50% off sale styles (up to 70% off total), Nike is slashing sneakers and sportswear by 40%.

Top style deals to shop now

Amazon: Snag savings on dresses under $25, sweaters under $30 and jeans under $40.

Syrinx High Waisted Leggings for Women $10 $17 Save $7 Amazon

Miholl Womens Top $26 $38 Save $12 Amazon

FYC Soft Wool Socks $19 $30 Save $11 Amazon

Coach Outlet: Extra 20% off 1,000+ styles.

Coach Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas $119 $350 Save $231 Coach

Everlane: Score up to 60% off select styles.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Waffle Henley $25 $50 Save $25 Everlane

Kate Spade: Pick up an extra 50% off sale styles with code 50OFF.

Kate Spade Veronica Large Tote $143 $298 Save $155 with code 50OFF Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise: Shop further reduced styles at the brand's semi-annual sale.

Tinsel Tote $79 $359 Save $280 Kate Spade Surprise

Lululemon: Take advantage of the brand's end-of-year finds on leggings, sports bras and more.

Lululemon InStill High-Rise Crop 23" $69 $118 Save $49 Lululemon

Nike: Score up to 40% off sale.

Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature $47 $70 Save $23 Nike

Nordstrom: Score sweaters starting at $39 and up to 60% off boots.

Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings $26 $65 Save $39 Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack: Score an extra 60% off clearance.

Z by Zella From the Top Daily Joggers $9 $30 Save $21 Nordstrom

Tory Burch: Score an extra 25% sale.

Tory Burch Mini McGraw Dragonfly $232 $448 Save $216 Tory Burch

Victoria's Secret: Semi-annual sale is here! Up to 60% off bras, panties and more.

Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Lightly-Lined Demi Bra $20 $53 Save $33 Victoria's Secret

Zappos: As always, get fast, free shipping with every order.

Asics GEL-Contend 7 $49 $65 Save $16 Zappos

Best after-Christmas beauty deals

You can always count on Amazon to bring the beauty savings, but Sephora is offering savings on makeup, skin care and more.

Top beauty deals to shop now

Amazon: Up to 30% off IPL devices, 30 off Braun devices and more.

Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue $39 $100 Save $61 Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream $16 $28 Save $12 Amazon

Dermstore: Score up to 50% off select sale items, plus an extra 10% off on top with code EXTRA10.

Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum $43 $69 Save $26 with code EXTRA10 Dermstore

Sephora: Extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20OFF.

Briogeo Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner & Hair Mask Gift Set $26 $44 Save $18 with code EXTRA20OFF Sephora

Ulta: Score savings on Tula, Dermaflash, Cerave and more, plus pick up free shipping on purchases over $35.

It Cosmetics Beautiful Together Confidence Boosting Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set $32 $54 Save $22 Ulta

Best after-Christmas decor deals

Whether you're looking for storage for all your Christmas baubles or want to save real big for next year, now is the time to shop.

Top decor deals to shop now

Amazon: Save on tree storage bags, ornament containers and more.

Double Premium Christmas Wreath Storage Bag $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon

Zober Premium Christmas Tree Storage Bag $18 $27 Save $9 Amazon

Holdn' Storage Underbed Christmas Ornament Storage Container Box $40 $60 Save $20 Amazon

Home Depot: Up to 50% off seasonal decor.

Home Accents Holiday Clear Incandescent Mini Lights $6 $13 Save $6 The Home Depot