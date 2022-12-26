Anker chargers are up to 45% off for a post-Christmas sale — stock up and save!

These Anker chargers will power every device in your life. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're a frequent traveler or simply the owner of one too many devices, listen up: Amazon just marked down a treasure trove of Anker chargers for its after Christmas sale. While this might not sound super-exciting at first, it's an opportunity to make your everyday existence smoother and easier — and that's the kind of thing we get really happy about later.

Not only are Anker chargers great to have around the house or to tuck in a suitcase for getaways, but they make great stocking stuffers, too (especially for that loved one who always forgets to charge their electronics) — and today's sale prices almost feel like highway robbery.

Amazon Anker USB C Outlet Extender $19 $26 Save $7 Never fight over outlet space again! This brick has three AC outlets, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port — plenty of room for tablets, phones, and whatever else needs a bit of juice. $19 at Amazon

It charges your devices 1.5 times as fast as an average charger, plus it has plenty of safety measures in place, including short circuit and overcurrent protection, fire resistance and more.

"This little power cube is so versatile," shared one happy shopper. "You can plug so many things in at once. It's so good, I got one for my wife too. And it looks so cool!"

This charger folds up for travel, plus it's totally adjustable — you can even use the phone charger as a stand.

"I know you might be like, 'Do I really wanna bring a whole a** setup with me everywhere?' and the answer is YES. DO IT." shared an enthusiastic shopper. "You pack one charger and you’ll never forget any. Plus a weird added bonus is that since you just plug it in and set it up, you don’t lose track of where you put your charger as easily as you would with a cord."

Amazon Anker USB C Power Strip $26 $40 Save $14 Say goodbye to desk clutter and hello to plenty of ports, fast charging, and even a warranty up to $25,000 for any connected devices. $26 at Amazon

Anker includes a nifty little feature called ActiveShield that monitors your devices and automatically shuts off power to any connected devices to protect against overheating. Plus, you get six different ports all in one device.

"I'm using this for international travel with a single outlet adapter. Although the device says only 110v, their website and customer service says that it's good for 220v as well but for regulatory purposes, the writing on the adapter doesn't include this," said one traveller. "I have used it daily in Europe and middle east for over a month with 220v power and have had no problems at all. Please note, this doesn't change any input/output voltage, whatever you plug in will come out so make sure your devices are also 110-220v."

Amazon Anker USB C Charger 40W $25 $38 Save $12 This powerhouse charger can put out 40W of power -- enough to bring a Macbook Air at normal speeds, to charge your iPhone and iPad at the same time, and much more. $25 at Amazon

This charger is compatible with a wide range of different products and devices and allows simultaneous charging of your phone, computer, tablet, and more.

One happy customer called this the perfect brick. "Best solution for me was this charger. I travel a lot and this allows me to charge my devices faster 2 at a time without carrying two p bricks. Would buy again."

Amazon Anker 733 Power Bank $70 $100 Save $30 This handy unit is not only a 65W wall charger, but also a 10,000mAh portable charger. It can charge up to three devices at once, and uses Anker's patented technology for more efficient and secure power. $70 at Amazon

This power bank has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, but the true utility lies in its versatility. It's both a wall charger and a power bank in one, and it's small enough that you can take it most anywhere without it hogging the space in your bag.

"I normally have three devices to charge while travelling: phone, watch, and headphones. Many other chargers only have three ports so adding a battery means changing ports around at night - this charges the battery and all three devices at once and it's quick when you're topping off a phone during the day through USB-C. It can also stand in for my laptop charge when needed!" one customer said.

Amazon Anker 737 Power Bank $100 $150 Save $50 Big genie, little bottle. This charger can output 140W of power or charge itself quickly, depending on what you need. It also has an easy-to-read display to see exactly how much time is needed to charge your devices. $100 at Amazon

This power bank includes a 24,000mAh battery capacity. What's that mean? Basically, it's enough juice to fully recharge an iPhone about 5 times!

"This is the best power bank I've owned. It isn't the largest. But between having support up 100 watt PD charging to having a very useful and detailed display this power bank is by far the best I've owned either from Anker or other companies," one happy buyer said. "The battery health, discharge, and recharge rates are great features to have. I'm waiting to see what else in this series Anker might add but they hit a home run with this one."

Amazon Anker USB C Charger $65 $100 Save $35 This powerful charger can fast-charge a Macbook Pro from zero to full in just 1.5 hours. That's with 140W of power output, plus a 24-month warranty. $65 at Amazon

The Anker 717 can take the place of your Macbook charger. In fact, it can replace it entirely, because it is worlds better. The fast-charging capability alone makes it worth investing in.

One customer said, "This charger is amazing, it’s slighter than the Apple option and works great with both USB-C and MagSafe charging on my MacBook Pro. Anker is always my go to!"

Amazon Anker USB C Hub $38 $60 Save $22 Not only does this USB hub let you connect a huge number of devices, but it also allows for HDMI video output at 4K resolution. $38 at Amazon

This USB hub includes power passthrough, so you can connect a 65W charger to power any connected devices. It also includes an HDMI port, Ethernet port, USB-C port, and two USB-A ports.

One customer said this is perfect for laptop connectivity. "My new MacBook Pro for work did not have the connectors I needed for my USB devices, extra monitors, or ethernet. Purchased Anker products in the past, so picked up a couple different adapters to try out. This one works great and has all the connections I need. Ethernet has been steady and strong. USB devices work as expected, and external monitor works exactly as if it was plugged directly in. Great value for money. No complaints so far!"

Amazon Anker Portable Charger $70 $100 Save $30 This is a speedy charger that only needs 3.5 hours to fully power the bank, which is about twice as fast as most chargers. $70 at Amazon

The Anker Portable Charger can handle almost five full recharges of an iPhone thanks to its 24,000mAh capacity. It also supports charging two devices simultaneously.

"Very impressed with this power bank. A great buy. I love it," one customer said.

Amazon Anker USB C Charger $82 $110 Save $28 With this USB-C charger, you can power two laptops at once or up to four other devices. If you want an all-in-one charging station, this is the way to go. $82 at Amazon

In addition to the powerful charging this device offers, it also reduces energy usage and can help reduce your power bill year over year.

"I travel for work and have at least 6 electronic devices on me at all times (Engineering caliber Laptop, iPad, my work iPhone, personal Android phone, Bluetooth headset, and wireless headphones) so of course they all have different charging needs," said one organized traveler. "With this adapter (although it isn't cheap) I am able to ditch numerous proprietary chargers including the large one for my laptop, and use this one! I LOVE the number and versatility of the ports while maintaining a very manageable size."

Amazon Anker USB-C 735 Charger $38 $60 Save $22 This charger can power three devices with equal power distribution, or it can power up to a 13-inch Macbook Air. It's a versatile, foldable charger that's great for business trips. $38 at Amazon

"This is the best power brick ever. Way smaller than a standard laptop charger, but it charges my Dell Latitude work laptop at full speed— none of those “slow charger” pop-up warnings from the computer. It’s perfect for travel because I can charge my tablet, phone, and smart watch at the same time," said one customer. "It’s also super handy if you only have a few minutes at an airport to sit down and charge, because it’s fast. I originally bought this for my Steam Deck and have had zero issues or slow charger notifications, so it’s been great on that front as well."

Amazon Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $35 $50 Save $15 Not only is this a handy little charger, but it connects to your phone through magnets. You can keep it connected and still use your phone, though it might just a bit wider. $35 at Amazon

"I’ve been eyeballing this one to have in my travel bag for a while now but didn’t like the idea of a stand (I’d never use it). The fact this one is strictly the battery was an instant purchase! Charged fast (both in and to the phone). Does what it says!" one customer said.

Amazon Anker Docking Station $200 $350 Save $150 with $20 coupon This Thunderbolt charger has a high price tag, but it more than makes up for it with its 8K support, multiple ports, and ability to work with both Windows and Mac computers (within certain constraints). $200 at Amazon

"Works great with my new Dell XPS 15 (9510), two external monitors, and wireless keyboard and mouse. It has all the ports I need and I’ve had no issues. I use my original power cord to charge my laptop though. My Dell has two USB-C ports so this plugs into one and my power cord into the other. I liked the set up so much that I purchased a second one to completely duplicate my set up in both my home and work offices," said one customer who bought two of these.

