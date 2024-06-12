African American Center hosting Juneteenth celebration

Jun. 12—Join in making history this weekend as the community commemorates Juneteenth for the first time with "Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom."

London's first ever Juneteenth event will take place on Broad Street between 5th and 7th in downtown London this Saturday, June 15, from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The Laurel County African American Heritage Center will host a Fish Fry at the event. There will additionally be a food truck from Louisville featuring authentic African cuisine. Moreover, the event will include entertainment for all ages. Much of the entertainment throughout the event will be educational on the history of Juneteenth. Additionally, there will be a spoken word portion that is open for all to participate.

"There's a lot of talented folks in this area who really share powerful messages. We're leaving it open in case some folks have stage fright," stated Chase Carson, a member of the London's City Tourism Commission.

One performer for the event is Joan Brannon. Brannon is a co-executive director at Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC). Joan became part of the KFTC team in 2021 as the organizing co-director.

"With over three decades of experience working to advance racial, economic and social justice, her work is integral to advancing KFTC's Organizational Change Initiative. Joan is passionate about community building, addressing and healing racial trauma and using art to create social change. Joan is a native Kentuckian who believes deep listening, story sharing and radical acceptance are key strategies to bridging community divides," Carson shared.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in the U.S. on June 17, 2021, and is celebrated in honor of the abolishment of slavery within the states, which occurred on June 19, 1865.

The celebration is possible thanks to Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Laurel County African American Heritage Center, and Southeast Kentucky African American Museum & Cultural Center.

"It's always an honor for me, anything that we can do to uplift the community and educate the community. It's always an honor and a privilege for me to be a part of that. At the center, we just try to continue to do things that will bless our community and bless the people," stated Wayne Riley, founder and director of the Laurel County African American Heritage Center.

Riley also shared that "Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom" could become an annual celebration, depending on this year's turnout. If the inaugural event is as successful as he hopes, there will be celebrations in both Hazard and London in 2025.

"I'm excited for the folks here in the community to get an opportunity to experience different cultures, learn and educate themselves, and most importantly, have fun! This is an event to bring the community together to celebrate freedom for all people. Because if one person isn't free, no one is. So, this event is really all about community, love, and compassion," Carson shared.

To keep up with future events held by Laurel County African American Heritage Center, visit their website at laurelcountyafricanamericamheritagecenter.org or follow them on Facebook at "Laurel County African American Heritage Center Inc."