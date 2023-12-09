'I was amazed at all the brown water that came out': Clean that coffee machine with these tablets that are $2 a pop

How often do you clean your coffee machine? Don't worry, we won't judge. After all, you're not exactly pouring out clear water — it's a dark cup of joe! And if your main interaction with coffee is when you first wake up, cleaning is probably not the first thing on your mind. But the fact is, coffee makers get gross real quick, so before you make a cup that's full of caffeine and things you'd rather not think of, snag a pack of the Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner. At $6 for three tablets, they come to $2 a pop. So now you can all enjoy a good, clean eye-opener.

If you own a Keurig or any type of single-serve coffee machine, you may have seen that alert saying you need to descale your machine. What does that mean? Exactly what it says — scaly, crusty residue has made a home in your water reservoir, and tiny bits are actually getting into your coffee. The coffee maker horror story even extends to algae, as witnessed in this Reddit post. Repeat after me: "Ewww." As one commenter said about Affresh, "I use these and it’s vastly improved the quality."

But it's not just single-serve machines that are vulnerable — and icky. Better Homes & Gardens cited a report by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) which revealed that the coffee machine is the fifth germiest place in your home. Not exactly a coveted award. But it makes sense when you think about how much water is involved — in the machine, spilled below the machine, sitting in the coffee pot...mold, yeast and just overall funk become part of how your coffee tastes.

Who knows what evil may lurk in that cup? (Getty)

But that's where the Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner comes in to save the day. For a single-serve machine, all you need to do is fill the reservoir to the max level, drop in a tablet, and let it run two brew cycles at the largest size. Discard the remaining water, fill again to the top and run two more cycles. Then start anew with a clean machine!

For multi-cup machines, fill the reservoir to the max level, drop in a tablet, run one brew cycle, discard the water then repeat by filling again to the top and going through a brew cycle. After that you can put in the real stuff and brew up your favorite beans.

And that's it! No need to mix, measure or stir. Or add vinegar to your machine — it might work, but you'll end up with a kitchen that smells like a house salad. With the Affresh you can use it monthly — or more, if you really like your coffee.

You deserve a fresh cup of coffee. Affresh will make sure you get many. (Amazon)

Amazon shoppers are loving the Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner — nearly 10,000 have given it the gold standard, five-star rating. "Affresh is worth every penny!!" gushed one, who included photos. "I love the simplicity of this product! Super easy instructions! I filled coffee pot reservoir and dropped in a tablet and viola, I had a fresher cleaner coffee pot! Will purchase again in future!"

This shopper also loved how easy and effective it was to use: "I've been using the Affresh coffeemaker cleaners for a few years now, due to their straightforward simplicity. You don't need to use vinegar or anything to clean your coffeemaker out. You just fill the reservoir up with water, drop a tablet in, and let it go to work. Then run a brew cycle with that water, and another one with fresh water after that. That's it. The only coffeemaker cleaner I use."

A coffee fan who titled their review "It works!" put it bluntly: "I was amazed at all the brown water that came out." You too will be amazed at all the brown water that comes out after just one use. But this review has a happy ending: "I ran it through four times and now my machine works perfectly!"

