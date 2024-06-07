Affordable rent in New Rochelle? A giant robot's head on a lawn? Your Week in Real Estate

Happy June, lohud readers. From the uncertain future faced by a local building department, to rent under $800 in New Rochelle, to a mansion with a giant robot's head on the front lawn — your Week in Real Estate is looking just about unbelievable. Read on to learn more.

What's going on at the Mount Vernon Building Department?

Consider this: It's been two years since you sold your home. You've yet to receive a certificate of occupancy from the city of Mount Vernon— due to an open building permit you filed ... 52 years ago. The city's recent request to move things along: architectural drawings from the 1990s.

This is the reality Renaldo Mancini, who once worked in the city's Public Works Department, now faces. It's one of many scenarios bogging down the Mount Vernon Building Department, and the powers that be have taken notice.

Our Tax Watch and government accountability columnist Dave McKay Wilson recently did a deep dive on the department after New York state threatened to take it over if it doesn't remedy serious "deficiencies" that require "prompt corrective action."

Affordable housing complex offers luxe living without high rent

When the developers behind The Renaissance at Lincoln Park took on the task of building an affordable housing complex nearly 10 years ago, and in turn revitalizing the neighborhood, they knew they faced an uphill climb. Developers were well aware they'd need to overcome “decades of justifiable mistrust and skepticism” from locals.

Today, The Renaissance could serve as a beacon for many would-be renters grappling with the near-hopeless task of finding a place to live— that fits into their budget. With rents starting at under $800, The Renaissance may very well raise the bar for other developers in the area.

Check out Growth and Development reporter Helu Wang's look at the building, and be sure to check out our photo gallery from photojournalist Mark Vergari, which highlights the sleek interiors of the complex.

Sustainability a key topic for developers, Realtors

May's Westchester real estate conference made it abundantly clear: developers and agents need to care about sustainability in the Lower Hudson Valley market.

Touching on topics from climate resiliency to renewable energy, expert panels offered their take on what is quickly becoming a big part of the Westchester real estate market's future. Subscribers can check out Helu Wang's coverage of the conference to learn more.

The head of a giant Sentinel, an intelligent robot designed to hunt mutants, rests on the gravel driveway of an unassuming mansion in Westchester, which Airbnb is marketing as Xavier's Institute for Higher Learning.

Feels like summer: Muchnick's seasonal bucket list; X-Men inspire Airbnb

Lohud Food writer Jeanne Muchnick is known for her expert takes on local cuisine, restaurants and more. Add "fun" to her list of expertise. If you're looking for just what to do this summer in the Lower Hudson Valley, she's got you covered.

Growth and Development reporter Michael P. McKinney and digital producer Hartriono B. Sastrowardoyo teamed up for the chance to write this comic-lover's dream story: Airbnb is advertising exclusive stays in an X-Men 97-themed mansion in Westchester. While booking is officially closed, a nerd can dream, right?

The famed Marvel superhero franchise's ties to Westchester go back even farther than a mansion mysteriously listed as being in New Castle (according to town staffers, its not). The comic's storyline touts familiar backdrops like Scarsdale and Salem Center (a play on North Salem, most likely). The fact that Xavier's Institute for Higher Learning is located in Westchester County is officially X-Men canon.

And while it's listed as off the market, Avail has a similar mansion in North Salem on their website for $3,500 a month rent (with an $8,000 security deposit). It's pet friendly, has laundry in the building, and a private jet (with superhero roommates). But you'll be charged $20 for parking (of course). The listing says "contact Charles Xavier" to learn more.

