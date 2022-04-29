This dog puzzle feeder is worth the hype, and it's less than $14

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Make feeding time more interesting for your pup with a puzzling new feeder.

Have you heard about these new dog feeders changing the way your pet eats? Are you looking for a way to make mealtime more enjoyable for your furry friend? The Dog Puzzle Feeder by Dr. Catch uses an interactive approach to dispense food to make chow time more interesting for your dog. Watch your pooch get entertained with the unique sliding slot feature that feeds them when they solve the puzzle.

This dog dish feeds their body and mind

The Dr. Catch Puzzle Feeder contains 14 slots that can hold a variety of food and snacks. When your dog solves the puzzle, it can access the food by sliding the slot into the open position. There are eight movable points where your dog can slide the slots open to reveal their food. Watch as your pup uses their nose and paws in creative ways to reach their treats.

This dog puzzle feeder will keep your pup amused while aiding digestion.

$13.69 at Amazon

When you place their dish full of food down for your dog, they usually finish the entire bowl in under a couple of minutes. Eating so fast probably doesn’t sit well for them, and digestive problems can soon follow. The Dr. Catch Puzzle Feeder will help slow down the eating process because the pooch has to solve a puzzle to get to the food. Solving a series of puzzles makes your furry friend at a calmer pace, promoting healthy digestion for your pup’s tummy.

Dogs need constant stimulation to beat boredom and maintain a healthy mindset. The Dr. Catch Puzzle Feeder allows your furry friend to get creative during feeding time. Discovering ways to access the slot’s treats can improve mental alertness and prevents unwanted behavior in your pet.

This Dog Puzzle Feeder by Dr. Catch is sure to change your dog’s feeding routine for the better. Snag this deal now and get your puzzle feeder while it’s still under $14!