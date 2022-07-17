5 cleaning products under $10 that make all the difference

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

There are so ways to approach your home upkeep and cleaning needs that it can get pretty overwhelming. While time-tested home remedies can sometimes offer results, there are some serious messes that require special tools and dedicated solutions.

Think of every dirty scenario in your house: greasy kitchen counters, dirt-caked furniture, and stained shower enclosures. There’s simply no one-size-fits-all solution; you need an entire arsenal of cleaning gadgets to tackle everything. Here’s a handy collection of cleaning tools to keep your house spotless and looking brand new:

Delay your visit to a pro detailer with this ingenious putty

$6.98 $9.99 at Amazon

No matter how hard you try, removing dirt from your car’s nooks and crannies can’t be done without some specialized tools like this unique cleaning gel. It’s an ingenious material that deforms to give you access to your car’s hidden and hard-to-reach spots.

A delighted Amazon customer commented about this product’s performance: “He (my son) thought it made a difficult chore very easy. The car looked professionally detailed when he finished.”

Here’s a degreaser to police your nasty grime crimes

$6.99 at Amazon

Kitchen counters and stove tops are notorious for collecting grease and oily residues. Over time, oil films can become awfully stubborn build-ups that even detergent soaps are no match. This Goo Gone Kitchen Degreaser can help make scrubbing or soaking your greasy pans, counters, and cabinets much easier. It uses a fast-acting foaming formula that breaks the grime down, so you can wipe it off a few moments after spraying.

Sweep and scrub surfaces with this double-sided cleaner

$9.52 $14.70 at Amazon

While rags and paper towels can eliminate solid and liquid mess on your countertop, cleaning them after the job’s done is yet another messy undertaking. So why not replace them with a KOHLER Kitchen Squeegee and Brush? You can use the brush side to sweep debris and the squeegee side to swipe wet messes clean. It’s designed with a hooked handle, so you can hang it on the sink’s brim to save space and make it easier to access.

Deep clean your shower with ease

$9.99 at Amazon

Soap scums love clinging to glass dividers and shower doors. These persistent stains are essentially resistant to simple detergent and water solutions. But there's a perfect solution for this kind of hurdle. The Rain-X 630035 Shower Door Cleaner can remove soap scums, body oils, and other stubborn stains from doors and surfaces. Once the nasty film comes off, your shower door will regain its shining splendor.

Add a multi-surface cleaner and stain remover to your cleaning arsenal

$4.32 at Amazon

Stains on upholstery and vinyl floors are enough to drive any homeowner the crazy. Although these are inescapable facts of life, especially if you have pets and children, solving them is easy with the Resolve Stain Remover at your disposal. This versatile cleaning agent can lift and remove stains from a wide range of water-safe surfaces, including fabric and vinyl. Spray on and wipe off with a microfiber towel when cleaning surfaces. For difficult stains on fabric, spray in on, let it soak and before wiping it with a soft-bristle brush.

Deep cleaning your rooms, appliances, and everyday items can be a complete doozy. If stains and stubborn mess trouble you to no end, add these affordable products to your cleaning weaponry. Score them on Amazon at a budget-friendly price.

