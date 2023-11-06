These Gorgeous, Affordable Amazon Fall Decor Picks Will Make Your Home So Cozy!



After a long hot summer, most of us are ready to celebrate everything fall! Bring on the pumpkin spice everything, the grinning scarecrows, and the colorful gourds along with cooler weather! We're ready to embrace the color and fun of the season. Nothing feels better than decking out your front door, entry way, and even your family room with fun autumn decorations.

Many of these seasonal decor pieces can take you all the way from early fall right through to Thanksgiving. From wreaths and

It’s finally peak fall season, and we’re ready to get super cozy. Outside, fall foliage is turning, grinning scarecrows and colorful pumpkins are gracing our porches and stoops, but nothing is more energizing than inviting autumn indoors with fun fall decor. And if you (like us) are already behind on breaking out the decor tubs, you might as well give into the temptation to browse the web for a few new pieces. (Let’s face it, it was going to happen eventually.) Actually, better yet, simply sit back, enjoy your PSL (or more of Starbucks’ fall drinks), and peruse our pre-curated list of the best fall decor on Amazon.



These picks are timeless, functional, and beautiful. From wreaths and kitchen towels to accent lighting and fuzzy throws, these decor items will cozy up every room of your house. There are even a few outdoor pieces, too—and they’re all super affordable, with most picks arriving right under $35. They’re also universal enough to keep up for months, from Halloween all the way to Thanksgiving, which means they’ll get plenty of use, not just this year, but for years to come. We threw in a few splurges for fun too!

If that doesn’t get you excited for the holiday festivities upon us, a porch full of new goodies will. Keep scrolling for the inspiration you need to get your seasonal transformation started—and cheers to fall movies, king-sized candy, and cooler nights ahead.

Glass Battery Operated LED Pillar Flameless Candles

These gorgeous gold pillar LED candles are so chic—and you’d never know (from a few steps away, at least) that they’re flameless! Hosting a party? You can set them to stay on for two, four, six, or eight hours at a time, and they’ll shut off automatically.

Shop Now Glass Battery Operated LED Pillar Flameless Candles amazon.com $25.99

Velvet Pumpkins, Set of 3

These chic handmade velvet pumpkins come in traditional autumn colors or more muted hues like taupe, ivory, and grey. They look equally charming on mantels or end tables and will keep the fall vibes going all the way through to Thanksgiving.

Shop Now Velvet Pumpkins, Set of 3 amazon.com $31.99 Your Heart’s Content

Cozy Season Soy Candle | Woods, Warm Spice, and Citrus Scented

This charming Amazon find offers cozy scents of wood, warm spice, and citrus, and they're made here in the U.S.A. Gift one to a friend—or keep it all to yourself! We won't tell. Reviewers also like its sister scent: Cider, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, and Clove.

Shop Now Cozy Season Soy Candle | Woods, Warm Spice, and Citrus Scented amazon.com $19.99 Sweet Water

Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Decor

Sure, your garden’s sunflowers might be winding down or long gone, but these cheery solar-powered flower lights keep late summer/early fall alive as long as you like!

Shop Now Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Decor amazon.com $23.99 KOOPER

Adjustable Fall Felt Ball Garland

This handmade felt ball garland is seven feet long, so you can adorn mantels, kitchen cabinets, and doorways with its muted shades. One reviewer says, “These are solid little wool balls, not cheap like some on Amazon, and the colors are soft and perfect for a fall/Halloween vibe without having to go directly to the black/orange/purple palette.”

Shop Now Adjustable Fall Felt Ball Garland amazon.com $14.95 Sheep Farm Felt

Chenille Throw

Available in more than 25 colors, you’ll find just the right shade to toss casually over your sofa or bed for a bit of autumn color and coziness. Reviewers say it’s buttery-soft.

Shop Now Chenille Throw amazon.com $19.99 Lifein

Colored Wine Glasses, 16.5oz (Set of 6)

A splurge yes, but the cuteness of this wine glass set’s color palette cannot be denied! Grab this cheery pack of six for your next autumnal dinner party or holiday dinner!

Shop Now Colored Wine Glasses, 16.5oz (Set of 6) amazon.com $134.98 SALUDI

Fall-Themed Kitchen Towels

Made in Virginia, these absorbent towels come in cute designs including leaves, gnomes, and pumpkins. One reviewer says, “These towels were the perfect addition to my fall decor. Super cute and I received a lot of compliments on them!”

Shop Now Fall-Themed Kitchen Towels amazon.com $9.99 Serenity Home Goods

Harvest Dinner Napkins, Set of 12

These 100% cotton napkins come in a set of 12 in more than 10 different patterns. They’re generously sized and make every meal more special.

Shop Now Harvest Dinner Napkins, Set of 12 amazon.com $25.00 Urban Villa

Metal Scarecrow Yard Stake

This little guy will welcome visitors to your home all season long. Plus, he’s not fabric, like other scarecrows, so he won’t get all mildewed and icky after the first autumn rain. It’s also available in other fall designs such as pumpkins or pickup trucks.

Shop Now Metal Scarecrow Yard Stake amazon.com $26.99 Glitzhome

Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 2

Why buy new throw pillows when you can just get covers? These come in a set of two and fit over 18 x 18 square pillows to add a touch of autumn to your sofa or bed.

Shop Now Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 2 amazon.com $10.99 Meekio

Set of 2 Fall Throw Pillow Covers 18 x18 Buffalo Plaid Check Pillow Covers with Pom-poms Decorative Couch Throw Pillows Farmhouse Cushion Cases for Sofa Orange and White

Another sweet fall option, these pillow covers bring colors of cream and pumpkin to your couch. Did we mention they are lined with little pom poms?

Shop Now Set of 2 Fall Throw Pillow Covers 18 x18 Buffalo Plaid Check Pillow Covers with Pom-poms Decorative Couch Throw Pillows Farmhouse Cushion Cases for Sofa Orange and White amazon.com $7.49 MIULEE

Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet

From boho to farmhouse style, this dried pampas grass bouquet adds texture and beauty to any aesthetic. Reviewers say there’s enough for multiple bouquets.

Shop Now Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet amazon.com $9.98 Wild Autumn

Welcome Fall Signs

These inexpensive signs make your front door cheery and welcoming. Bonus: They roll up after the season so you can store them in almost no space. One reviewer says, “These are easy to install and a cute way to dress up the front porch without a lot of effort.”

Shop Now Welcome Fall Signs amazon.com $8.99 Oriental Cherry

Faux Fur Rug

This area rug will make you want to curl up in front of the fire with a good book, a glass of wine, or your favorite person (or pet). It’s a super inexpensive yet fun way to add a splash of coziness to any room. Toss it over the sofa, place it in front of the fireplace, or dress up the end of your bed with this rug, which also comes in multiple sizes and colors.

Shop Now Faux Fur Rug amazon.com $16.14 Ashler Home Deco

Artificial Fall Floral Wreath

This low-maintenance botanical door wreath will take you from early fall right through early winter (truly, until you’re ready to swap in some nice pine boughs and wreaths for the holidays).

Shop Now Artificial Fall Floral Wreath amazon.com $39.99 J'FLORU

Cotton Linen Table Runner

This rustic runner looks right at home for the season, but it’s neutral enough to work year-round. It comes in both 72 and 90-inch lengths.

Shop Now Cotton Linen Table Runner amazon.com $14.99 Chassic

Mini Lighted Artificial Fall Maple Tree

So you don’t have your own maple tree glowing with autumn color? Or maybe you don’t even have a yard. Now you can enjoy the idea without having to do any raking. “The tree is very pretty and festive. I wish it had a timer function, but we love it!” one reviewer writes.

Shop Now Mini Lighted Artificial Fall Maple Tree amazon.com $12.99 Lvydec

Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

Yes, even your pup wants to get in on the seasonal fun. This cute acorn toy hides three squeaky squirrels that are sure to be a hit with your fur baby. As always, don’t leave your dog unattended to play with this (or any toy) to prevent choking hazards.

Shop Now Squeaky Plush Dog Toy amazon.com $16.99 Modern Wave

Orange Boho Shower Curtains for Modern Farmhouse

While you might not think to change your shower curtain seasonally at first, it’s certainly a fun way to show off your fall spirit in a guest bathroom. Don’t miss the opportunity! This cute pick is waiting.

Shop Now Orange Boho Shower Curtains for Modern Farmhouse amazon.com $29.99 MitoVilla

Duvet Cover Set

This 100% microfiber duvet set is the easiest way to refresh your bedroom for the new season. It comes with two pillow covers and is available in three sizes and multiple colors.

Shop Now Duvet Cover Set amazon.com $24.96 SunStyle Home

Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte

These 12-ounce baking dishes are as cute as can be, yet they’re also practical. They come in three colors and are oven safe up to 500 degrees.

Shop Now Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte amazon.com $34.00 Le Creuset

Coir Outdoor Mat

Make a good first impression with this pretty and practical coir mat so you can keep the autumn messes outside, not tracked indoors.

Shop Now Coir Outdoor Mat amazon.com $65.47 Elrene Home Fashions

Ceramic Vases, Set of 3

This set looks great grouped together and filled with seasonal sunflowers, mums, or pampas grass. They’re also neutral enough for using throughout the year. One reviewer says they look equally good empty or filled.

Shop Now Ceramic Vases, Set of 3 amazon.com $19.99 BIGIVACA

Wine Glass Charms

Your wine needs decorating, too. These autumn-themed enamel wine glass charms make a great hostess gift. You might need some for yourself, too!

Shop Now Wine Glass Charms amazon.com $15.08 Supreme Housewares

