These Gorgeous, Affordable Amazon Fall Decor Picks Will Make Your Home So Cozy!

N/A Arricca Elin SanSone
·9 min read
0
autumn pumpkin arrangement on a wood background
The 21 Best Fall Decor Items on Amazon Liliboas - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

After a long hot summer, most of us are ready to celebrate everything fall! Bring on the pumpkin spice everything, the grinning scarecrows, and the colorful gourds along with cooler weather! We're ready to embrace the color and fun of the season. Nothing feels better than decking out your front door, entry way, and even your family room with fun autumn decorations.

Many of these seasonal decor pieces can take you all the way from early fall right through to Thanksgiving. From wreaths and

It’s finally peak fall season, and we’re ready to get super cozy. Outside, fall foliage is turning, grinning scarecrows and colorful pumpkins are gracing our porches and stoops, but nothing is more energizing than inviting autumn indoors with fun fall decor. And if you (like us) are already behind on breaking out the decor tubs, you might as well give into the temptation to browse the web for a few new pieces. (Let’s face it, it was going to happen eventually.) Actually, better yet, simply sit back, enjoy your PSL (or more of Starbucks’ fall drinks), and peruse our pre-curated list of the best fall decor on Amazon.

These picks are timeless, functional, and beautiful. From wreaths and kitchen towels to accent lighting and fuzzy throws, these decor items will cozy up every room of your house. There are even a few outdoor pieces, too—and they’re all super affordable, with most picks arriving right under $35. They’re also universal enough to keep up for months, from Halloween all the way to Thanksgiving, which means they’ll get plenty of use, not just this year, but for years to come. We threw in a few splurges for fun too!

If that doesn’t get you excited for the holiday festivities upon us, a porch full of new goodies will. Keep scrolling for the inspiration you need to get your seasonal transformation started—and cheers to fall movies, king-sized candy, and cooler nights ahead.

Glass Battery Operated LED Pillar Flameless Candles

These gorgeous gold pillar LED candles are so chic—and you’d never know (from a few steps away, at least) that they’re flameless! Hosting a party? You can set them to stay on for two, four, six, or eight hours at a time, and they’ll shut off automatically.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZWHVSP5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Glass Battery Operated LED Pillar Flameless Candles</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$25.99</p>

Shop Now

Glass Battery Operated LED Pillar Flameless Candles

amazon.com

$25.99

Velvet Pumpkins, Set of 3

These chic handmade velvet pumpkins come in traditional autumn colors or more muted hues like taupe, ivory, and grey. They look equally charming on mantels or end tables and will keep the fall vibes going all the way through to Thanksgiving.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CN6VHHS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Velvet Pumpkins, Set of 3</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$31.99</p><span class="copyright">Your Heart’s Content</span>

Cozy Season Soy Candle | Woods, Warm Spice, and Citrus Scented

This charming Amazon find offers cozy scents of wood, warm spice, and citrus, and they're made here in the U.S.A. Gift one to a friend—or keep it all to yourself! We won't tell. Reviewers also like its sister scent: Cider, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, and Clove.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBD1FVLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cozy Season Soy Candle | Woods, Warm Spice, and Citrus Scented</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p><span class="copyright">Sweet Water</span>

Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Decor

Sure, your garden’s sunflowers might be winding down or long gone, but these cheery solar-powered flower lights keep late summer/early fall alive as long as you like!

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3KWHSQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Decor</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$23.99</p><span class="copyright">KOOPER</span>

Shop Now

Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Decor

amazon.com

$23.99

KOOPER

Adjustable Fall Felt Ball Garland

This handmade felt ball garland is seven feet long, so you can adorn mantels, kitchen cabinets, and doorways with its muted shades. One reviewer says, “These are solid little wool balls, not cheap like some on Amazon, and the colors are soft and perfect for a fall/Halloween vibe without having to go directly to the black/orange/purple palette.”

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XQH9J2K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adjustable Fall Felt Ball Garland </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.95</p><span class="copyright">Sheep Farm Felt</span>

Chenille Throw

Available in more than 25 colors, you’ll find just the right shade to toss casually over your sofa or bed for a bit of autumn color and coziness. Reviewers say it’s buttery-soft.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095VYB71Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chenille Throw</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p><span class="copyright">Lifein</span>

Shop Now

Chenille Throw

amazon.com

$19.99

Lifein

Colored Wine Glasses, 16.5oz (Set of 6)

A splurge yes, but the cuteness of this wine glass set’s color palette cannot be denied! Grab this cheery pack of six for your next autumnal dinner party or holiday dinner!

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VCNDWQX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Colored Wine Glasses, 16.5oz (Set of 6) </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$134.98</p><span class="copyright">SALUDI</span>

Fall-Themed Kitchen Towels

Made in Virginia, these absorbent towels come in cute designs including leaves, gnomes, and pumpkins. One reviewer says, “These towels were the perfect addition to my fall decor. Super cute and I received a lot of compliments on them!”

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KSN66LV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fall-Themed Kitchen Towels</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$9.99</p><span class="copyright">Serenity Home Goods</span>

Shop Now

Fall-Themed Kitchen Towels

amazon.com

$9.99

Serenity Home Goods

Harvest Dinner Napkins, Set of 12

These 100% cotton napkins come in a set of 12 in more than 10 different patterns. They’re generously sized and make every meal more special.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QLQT2T8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Harvest Dinner Napkins, Set of 12</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$25.00</p><span class="copyright">Urban Villa</span>

Shop Now

Harvest Dinner Napkins, Set of 12

amazon.com

$25.00

Urban Villa

Metal Scarecrow Yard Stake

This little guy will welcome visitors to your home all season long. Plus, he’s not fabric, like other scarecrows, so he won’t get all mildewed and icky after the first autumn rain. It’s also available in other fall designs such as pumpkins or pickup trucks.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BZ4W6F3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Metal Scarecrow Yard Stake</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$26.99</p><span class="copyright">Glitzhome</span>

Shop Now

Metal Scarecrow Yard Stake

amazon.com

$26.99

Glitzhome

Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 2

Why buy new throw pillows when you can just get covers? These come in a set of two and fit over 18 x 18 square pillows to add a touch of autumn to your sofa or bed.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B1LW2RRC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 2</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$10.99</p><span class="copyright">Meekio</span>

Shop Now

Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 2

amazon.com

$10.99

Meekio

Set of 2 Fall Throw Pillow Covers 18 x18 Buffalo Plaid Check Pillow Covers with Pom-poms Decorative Couch Throw Pillows Farmhouse Cushion Cases for Sofa Orange and White

Another sweet fall option, these pillow covers bring colors of cream and pumpkin to your couch. Did we mention they are lined with little pom poms?

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0878DCB3Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Set of 2 Fall Throw Pillow Covers 18 x18 Buffalo Plaid Check Pillow Covers with Pom-poms Decorative Couch Throw Pillows Farmhouse Cushion Cases for Sofa Orange and White</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$7.49</p><span class="copyright">MIULEE</span>

Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet

From boho to farmhouse style, this dried pampas grass bouquet adds texture and beauty to any aesthetic. Reviewers say there’s enough for multiple bouquets.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09KGVJNRW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$9.98</p><span class="copyright">Wild Autumn</span>

Shop Now

Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet

amazon.com

$9.98

Wild Autumn

Welcome Fall Signs

These inexpensive signs make your front door cheery and welcoming. Bonus: They roll up after the season so you can store them in almost no space. One reviewer says, “These are easy to install and a cute way to dress up the front porch without a lot of effort.”

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T1GG88D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Welcome Fall Signs</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$8.99</p><span class="copyright">Oriental Cherry</span>

Shop Now

Welcome Fall Signs

amazon.com

$8.99

Oriental Cherry

Faux Fur Rug

This area rug will make you want to curl up in front of the fire with a good book, a glass of wine, or your favorite person (or pet). It’s a super inexpensive yet fun way to add a splash of coziness to any room. Toss it over the sofa, place it in front of the fireplace, or dress up the end of your bed with this rug, which also comes in multiple sizes and colors.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0755BLG49?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> Faux Fur Rug</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$16.14</p><span class="copyright">Ashler Home Deco</span>

Shop Now

Faux Fur Rug

amazon.com

$16.14

Ashler Home Deco

Artificial Fall Floral Wreath

This low-maintenance botanical door wreath will take you from early fall right through early winter (truly, until you’re ready to swap in some nice pine boughs and wreaths for the holidays).

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088CT2DKP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Artificial Fall Floral Wreath</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$39.99</p><span class="copyright">J'FLORU</span>

Shop Now

Artificial Fall Floral Wreath

amazon.com

$39.99

J'FLORU

Cotton Linen Table Runner

This rustic runner looks right at home for the season, but it’s neutral enough to work year-round. It comes in both 72 and 90-inch lengths.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088KK7F9B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cotton Linen Table Runner </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.99</p><span class="copyright">Chassic</span>

Shop Now

Cotton Linen Table Runner

amazon.com

$14.99

Chassic

Mini Lighted Artificial Fall Maple Tree

So you don’t have your own maple tree glowing with autumn color? Or maybe you don’t even have a yard. Now you can enjoy the idea without having to do any raking. “The tree is very pretty and festive. I wish it had a timer function, but we love it!” one reviewer writes.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H7GRK62?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mini Lighted Artificial Fall Maple Tree</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$12.99</p><span class="copyright">Lvydec</span>

Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

Yes, even your pup wants to get in on the seasonal fun. This cute acorn toy hides three squeaky squirrels that are sure to be a hit with your fur baby. As always, don’t leave your dog unattended to play with this (or any toy) to prevent choking hazards.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N5H2Z4B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Squeaky Plush Dog Toy</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$16.99</p><span class="copyright">Modern Wave</span>

Shop Now

Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

amazon.com

$16.99

Modern Wave

Orange Boho Shower Curtains for Modern Farmhouse

While you might not think to change your shower curtain seasonally at first, it’s certainly a fun way to show off your fall spirit in a guest bathroom. Don’t miss the opportunity! This cute pick is waiting.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7Z26LGF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Orange Boho Shower Curtains for Modern Farmhouse</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.99</p><span class="copyright">MitoVilla</span>

Duvet Cover Set

This 100% microfiber duvet set is the easiest way to refresh your bedroom for the new season. It comes with two pillow covers and is available in three sizes and multiple colors.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089LTS1TD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Duvet Cover Set </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$24.96</p><span class="copyright">SunStyle Home</span>

Shop Now

Duvet Cover Set

amazon.com

$24.96

SunStyle Home

Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte

These 12-ounce baking dishes are as cute as can be, yet they’re also practical. They come in three colors and are oven safe up to 500 degrees.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B77YJ3M1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$34.00</p><span class="copyright">Le Creuset </span>

Shop Now

Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte

amazon.com

$34.00

Le Creuset

Coir Outdoor Mat

Make a good first impression with this pretty and practical coir mat so you can keep the autumn messes outside, not tracked indoors.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VD48BK4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coir Outdoor Mat</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$65.47</p><span class="copyright">Elrene Home Fashions</span>

Shop Now

Coir Outdoor Mat

amazon.com

$65.47

Elrene Home Fashions

Ceramic Vases, Set of 3

This set looks great grouped together and filled with seasonal sunflowers, mums, or pampas grass. They’re also neutral enough for using throughout the year. One reviewer says they look equally good empty or filled.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MQ5XR1P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ceramic Vases, Set of 3</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p><span class="copyright">BIGIVACA</span>

Shop Now

Ceramic Vases, Set of 3

amazon.com

$19.99

BIGIVACA

Wine Glass Charms

Your wine needs decorating, too. These autumn-themed enamel wine glass charms make a great hostess gift. You might need some for yourself, too!

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084VHXN29?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.41178233%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wine Glass Charms</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$15.08</p><span class="copyright">Supreme Housewares</span>

Shop Now

Wine Glass Charms

amazon.com

$15.08

Supreme Housewares

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories