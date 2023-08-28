'Just as good as Oofos': These orthotic flip-flops are $23 thanks to a double discount

When you have plantar fasciitis, you can never have too many orthotic flip-flops — am I right? As a former PF sufferer, I'm never without them or recovery slides. If you're like me, and you're always on the lookout for a comfortable pair, Amazon's top-selling Aerothotic Flip-Flops might just be your new favorite sandals whether you're headed to the beach or walking around the house. Shoppers adore them — even claiming they're better than top brands like Clarks and Oofos. Ready for more good news? Right now you can get them for as low as $23, down from $37 (prices vary by color and size)!

I've gotten to the point that I can't let my feet touch a flat surface or I risk having a plantar fasciitis flare up — a lot of people are facing that same reality, post-pandemic. Yahoo Life consulted an expert about this seemingly unavoidable aching feet epidemic: “During the pandemic, we noticed a dramatic increase in foot and ankle disorders due to barefoot walking in the home,” says Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. “As comfortable as it may seem, walking barefoot increases the amount of stress that the foot must absorb.”

Having a pair of flip-flops ready for me anytime and anywhere is something I've accepted. Of course, the best ones almost always come with a hefty price tag, but Amazon shoppers really like the Aerothotic Flip-Flops. They've received over 30,000 five-star ratings and they're not nearly as expensive as some of the more widely known brands.

To wit: "These are just as good as Oofos!" shared an excited shopper. "Looks good, fits great!" Another also shared their excitement for the shoes: "I think these offer more support than my Oofos."

"I love my Oofos but these are fantastic, less expensive flip-flops" a happy customer wrote. "They are the perfect height, they look good. I have narrow feet so these fit me better than most sandals and they are really pretty! Planning to get a pair in another color."

"New to the plantar fasciitis issue and these shoes are an excellent solution!" shared a happy customer. "Super cute and so very comfortable. Can stay on my feet for most of the day and my foot stays pretty pain-free. Used to swear by Oofos, but I am a new convert to Aerothotic!"

These orthotic flip-flops have over 30,000 perfect five-star ratings. (Photo: Amazon)

Cute and comfy, these flip-flops offer a lot of support, thanks to their deep heel cups and polyurethane gel insoles.

The shoes also help to soothe arthritic feet. "I have arthritis and need a soft but supportive footbed," explained a shopper. "These have that and a good arch support. Top fits a little tight, but that's good because it makes my step more stable. I actually like these better than Clarks."

They also have padded straps and a nonslip sole to keep them secure and comfortable.

"After wearing the first pair for 24 hours, I ordered another pair," gushed another rave reviewer. "It’s very hard to find attractive/supportive thongs. I suffered from plantar fasciitis for over a year. With the correct shoes, my feet recovered. Finding these shoes filled my thong-sandal need."

