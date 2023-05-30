Is this a mistake? Just $21 for a top-rated massage gun that's 'the best thing on the planet.'

Just when we thought we’d found all of the best deals on the internet for Memorial Day, Amazon unveiled another top-rated find that's knocked us off our feet. The latest and greatest gadget you have to add to your cart this weekend? The Aerlang Massage Gun. It relieves all manner of soreness, stiffness and tension, from head to toe. Speaking of relief: Right now it's just $26, down from $70. But wait; it gets better! An on-page coupon will bring that down to $21 — we’ll take two, please!

The handy massager works deep into muscles to alleviate tension, work out kinks and generally relax the body. It has 20 different speeds, ranging from 1600 to 2600 rpm, allowing you to customize the action to help stimulate the circulation of blood and release lactic acid in the muscles and easeyour stiffness. For even more customization, the massage gun comes with six heads that are designed to target specific muscles and body parts. Plus, it's almost silent, so it quietly works, no loud commotion when you're trying to wind down.

Now let’s have a look at the LED screen — its bright design makes it easy to see the battery level and the mode the massager is working in. It’s also touch-screen, so you can adjust your settings on the fly without having to fiddle with dials or buttons.

Your body telling a tale of achy, stressed-out woe? Your happy ending awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

One impressed customer wrote: "I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today. I had so much neck and shoulder pain it was crippling. I was debating a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything.... After it was all done using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1000000% recommend."

"The entire ICU purchased one and I purchased two!" one shopper explained. "This is the best thing on the planet! Forget electrify or the wheel! What one gets for the price point is worth 10 of them. Great battery life and more attachments than I know what to do with!!"

The affordable massage gun even has shoppers who'd used pricier models switching over to the Aerlang.

"I had one of those expensive 'name brands' (you know the one), and this little inexpensive version is every bit as good," a reviewer said. "Comes with several attachments for whatever muscle is sore. I like the little arched paddle for my quads.... Buy it!"

