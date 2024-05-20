Adventure Cove kicks off summer fun

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the West Texas heat sets in and the school year draw to a close, Adventure Cove, the seasonal water park, is welcoming guests for summer.

The park provides a peaceful escape for residents like Alexia Ortega, who enjoys unwinding and creating memories. She mentioned to KTAB/KRBC that she enjoys cooling off by the water.

“I like water when it’s hot [outside]; It cools me down, and it’s time to enjoy time with my family. I get to sit and talk with my family, see how they’re enjoying it,” Ortega said.

Outside of the fun, Taylor Adams and her family prioritize safety and community by allowing the kids to play in a safe environment. Adams believes Adventure Cove offers the perfect combination of these elements.

“The lifeguards are very attentive. It’s so much fun, and we love being part of the community, and it’s just extremely safe and fun,” Adams said. “We just stay with them so that they’re always observed and seen, and then check in with them, put sunscreen on, but mainly the hydration because they can go, go, go. And before you know it, they’re exhausted.”

Adventure Cove will open for the regular season on May 25.

