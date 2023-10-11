This New Adventure Camper Is Like a Luxe Compact Apartment Housed in a Ford F-550

The 2023 Ford F-550 may be a beast, but 27North saw ways to make it even more capable.

The Missouri-based outfit has just unveiled an updated version of its Ascender 30A camper conversation based on the heavy-duty pickup. The RV is a feature-stocked bruiser that you can easily live out of on your next road trip.

The new Ascender is built on the latest F-550 Crew Cab truck chassis. Under the hood, you’ll find a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 diesel. The massive mill is connected to a 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission that sends 475 hp and 1,050 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels, making it perfect for towing a boat. The pickup, which is primarily aimed at the commercial fleet market, normally comes with a three-person cab, but the crew cab variant has room for up to six adults.

27North Ascender

It’s an impressive truck, of course, but the Ascender’s big selling point, like all 27North’s builds, is its camper shell. The geometric structure, which fits right onto the chassis, basically turns this F-550 into a compact luxury apartment on wheels. The yacht-style interior has a layout that includes a spacious entertainment area with a leather dinette, a kitchenette with a two-burner induction cooktop and refrigerator, and a full-size wet bath with a shower. The primary sleeping area, which has room for a king-size bed, is located in the overhang that sits atop the truck’s cab, while the dinette can be converted into a bed with room for two.

The camper is also outfitted with large windows that offer a wonderful view of your surroundings, walnut cabinets for storage, and an air-conditioning and hydronic-heating system to keep things comfortable year-round. The climate control systems and the rest of the interior’s appliances get some of their juice from roof-mounted solar panels that help ensure you’re not overtaxing the battery. There’s also a 150-gallon fuel tank in case you plan to venture far from the beaten path and don’t want to worry about where the next gas station is.

Interested? You can reach out to 27North through its website for more information. No price has been announced for the updated Ascender, but the version that the company brought to last year’s LA Auto Show, which was based on an F-250, was priced at $1.2 million.

